PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A proposed plan for the apportionment of county commission districts is coming into view after the Mason County Apportionment Committee met Monday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Committee members worked to iron out some differences in what the state sent in, numbers from the census, as well as boundaries.
Previously, the committee determined to make one major change, and it involved the City of Ludington. The first county commission district, under the proposal, would be the First, Third and Fourth wards, and the second county commission district would be the Second, Fifth and Sixth wards.
The reason for the switch, said Committee Chair Paul Spaniola, was to make the population more equal.
"Also, in effect, we essentially have a waterfront commissioner district and a non-waterfront commissioner district," he said.
Andrew Kmetz, a member of the committee and the Mason County treasurer, said the committee met with Ludington City Clerk Deb Luskin about the city's changes, and the city, too, is working on how the wards may look for the next 10 years.
"This was the boundary lines that we looked at that potentially would work for both units of government," Kmetz said. "She will have to run it by her election commission and board."
Since the 2010 apportionment, the First, Second and Third wards were in the first commissioner district, and the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth wards were in the second commissioner district.
Ed Miller said during public comment that while he is concerned that Ludington is over-represented on the county commission, he was pleased with what he was seeing during the committee's session.
"I tried to look where you could take something out of District 3 or District 5, because those are two that are larger county commission districts, but I couldn't find clean lines to do that," Miller said. "I commend Andrew and Cheryl who drew their lines, but I am still concerned about Districts 1 and 2 in the City of Ludington being over-represented."
Spaniola said the committee previously looked at perhaps splitting up the third county commission district, which is currently Hamlin and Grant townships.
"In doing so, it put the other districts over the permitted variance percentage," he said. "The permitted variance percentage is 11.9, according to case law. … This plan continues to be within the permitted variance, and meets the standards in respect to continuity."
The third district is just under the 11.9 percent variance at 11.7 percent.
Discussion on Monday centered around a handful of lines. One centered on the north side of Scottville. Three districts were involved: the fourth district, which includes Amber Township; the fifth district, which includes Scottville; and the seventh district, which includes Custer Township.
Part of the discussion had to do with a residence in Custer Township near the intersection of Johnson and Scottville roads, but it was landlocked by the city after Gateway to Success Academy was annexed into Scottville. That residence would remain in the seventh district.
On the west side of Scottville road, there are eight people in Amber Township north of Johnson Road and east of the U.S. 31 bypass. They would remain in the fourth district, voting in Amber Township.
Committee members sought to ensure that if residents voted in a previous district, they looked to see what districts they voted after 2010. The potential plan includes having all of Amber Township in the fourth district and a small portion of Scottville in the north end that does not have any residents. The portion includes a Life EMS building and the offices for the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
Another discussion was a difference between the state and local parcel records for Pere Marquette Charter Township and Ludington, but didn’t affect any voters because the parcels in question were along First Street to the west of Pere Marquette Highway.
"You're going to have boundaries that are not clean. You're going to have boundaries that are, for one reason or another, a municipality when there was an annexation done, they may have inadvertently separated parcels so the unit is no longer contiguous to itself. But we can't fix that," Spaniola said.
The next meeting is at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1 at the conference room of the Mason County Airport. Spaniola said he would welcome members of the public reaching out to a committee member with a proposed plan.
"I would love to have people in the community tell me why they think this is right, why they think this is wrong, how something could be done better, looking at the three issues we have to deal with," Spaniola said.