Officials started the process of seeing what, if any, changes will be made to the county commission districts during the first Mason County Apportionment Committee meeting on Thursday.
Thursday’s organizational meeting established the parameters of the meetings going forward. The committee is composed of Mason County Prosecutor Lauren Kreinbrink, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz, along with Susan Boes and Paul Spaniola. Boes represents the Republican Party, and is the county chair. Spaniola represents the Democratic Party.
Spaniola was elected as the chair of the committee.
The committee adopted its procedures on how and what it will do moving forward.
Spaniola said they’ll be keep an eye on the City of Ludington and any changes it makes.
“Just historically speaking, we’re going to be driven a lot by what Ludington does,” he said. “Because when you see how Ludington’s wards will be configured, and we’ll have to combine Ludington’s wards to create the commission districts.”
The first county commission district encompasses the First, Second and Third Wards of Ludington and the second county commission district is the Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Wards in Ludington currently.
“Once we’ve got those numbers together, and look at the rest of the county with 11.9-percent variance (in population differences), in order to come up with plans that work,” Spaniola said.
The committee is expecting to meet again at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, to review the county’s current districts. Kelly is expecting the 2020 Census numbers released through the state. Once the numbers are in hand for each municipality, the group is expected to meet at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 18. Each member can submit a plan by the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 11.
Kelly urged her fellow committee members to try to keep the lines of the districts as straight as possible to limit the number of different ballots that need to be produced for each of the municipalities.
Altogether, the committee has 60 days from the time the latest U.S. official census figures to file its plan with the county clerk.
Ludington Clerk Deb Luskin told the Daily News after the meeting she is awaiting the 2020 Census numbers from the state, too, and then she plans to work with the county’s equalization department.
Although the city’s wards will be divided up by population, Luskin noted that the number of registered voters in the Third Ward increased while the number of registered voters in the Fifth Ward decreased.
Otherwise, the process for redrawing boundary lines in the city has yet to start.
Later Thursday, and after the meeting, the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest numbers to the public. It indicated a 2020 population of 29,052, an increase of 347 people or 1.2 percent from the 2010 population of 28,705.