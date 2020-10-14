PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The amended brownfield plan for the Lofts on Rowe was passed unanimously at the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
The initial resolution to adopt the change to the brownfield plan was met with a long discussion, and it led to a amendment to the resolution led by Commissioner Nick Krieger and seconded by Commissioner Chuck Lange that changes the board policy to allow for the change to seek the payment of interest with captured tax revenues for a brownfield project if the developer is a nonprofit organization. That resolution also passed unanimously.
Marilyn Crowley, vice president of investments of Michigan Community Capital, raised her hands in relief after the vote, and she thanked the commissioners on her way out of the meeting.
“Thank you for the consideration. It was obvious the turmoil each of you felt individually,” said Ludington Mayor Steve Miller in the second public comment period. “On behalf of the citizens in the City of Ludington, I want to thank each of you individually and collectively for your decision tonight. This is one of hopefully a domino effect, and we’ll see more projects coming along with less, less headache.”
The board heard several comments in support of the amended Brownfield plan for the Lofts on Rowe project during a hearing as a part of the meeting. The hearing itself last more than an hour as commissioners and supporters of the project discussed the project.
Some of the concerns voiced by members of the commission surrounded setting a precedent for changing a brownfield plan to include interest and doing so for something that is for-profit. Commissioners Gary Castonia and Krieger — both commissioners that represent the City of Ludington — said they were unconcerned about the policy that was in place, and it led to Krieger’s amendment.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said only a handful of brownfield plans are active out of the 19 that are approved. There was concern about the other active brownfield plans coming before the brownfield authority and the county for adjustments, too.
Crowley told the commission that the project is in a limited liability corporation that is there to protect the non-profit should a project fail. Crowley said the property will be managed by Michigan Community Capital and it take control of the LLC after five years.
Crowley said all of the projects her organization does are through single limited liability corporations. None of the projects from the organization have been sold to another entity, she said.
John Wilson, board chair of the Pennies From Heaven Foundation, told the board that they worked to bring Crowley and her organization to Ludington.
“They are an exceptional developer,” Wilson said. “People like this don’t exist on street corners. They’re not your average developer. We worked hard to find them and worked hard to get them here.”
Wilson said a project like the Lofts on Rowe, if done by a typical developer, would result in rents ranging from $2,500 to $3,000.
“This is what housing costs,” Wilson said. “This is a solution we’ve been working on for a couple of years now.”
Board Chair Janet Andersen and Vice Chair Steve Hull voiced concerns about the condition of the building, but former building owner Ron Sarto — who donated the building for the project — said he had heavy equipment in the building on all three of its floors.
Even with the decision on the brownfield amendment, Wilson indicated the project still needs some help.
“This is badly needed,” he said. “There is still a gap in this project. Talking to Pennies (From Heaven), West Shore Bank, you can’t say if this isn’t going to happen (then what happens next).
“We need your help.”