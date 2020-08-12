The audit for 2019 was received and discussed Tuesday evening during the Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
The audit recognized that the county was in good financial shape as of Dec. 31, 2019 as the audit covers the previous calendar year.
Things very well could change, though, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was something Commissioner Dr. Lew Squires asked Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky about.
“With the budget items (amended at the meeting), we addressed some items that were cut at this point,” Knizacky said. “I anticipate revenue sharing will have its share of cuts. (The county’s) normal October and December revenue payments as well as the 2021 budget (may be affected).”
Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen praised Knizacky, the elected offiicials, department heads and the county’s employees for their respective work in making sure the county’s financial footing was good.
FasPsych
The board approved unanimously a request from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole to agree to a contract with FasPsych, a company that can provide remote mental health services to inmates at the Mason County Jail.
Knizacky, in a response to a question from Commissioner Ron Bacon, said the costs will be coming from the sheriff’s office’s budget. Also, an entity such as West Michigan Community Mental Health may not be able to provide the services sought because of the regulations and requirements the state places on the community mental health.
Census 2020
Knizacky, during his report to the board, said the count for the 2020 Census was moved up to Sept. 30, and he encouraged board members and others to encourage those who have not completed the census to do so.
Knizacky said federal and state funding is tied to the census. If the county is undercounted, it could affect the funding it receives.
Foreclosure auction
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz told the board that this year’s foreclosure auction would be online only, and it would involve 13 parcels of property
Kmetz said Pere Marquette Charter Township exercised its right of refusal on one parcel. Of the parcels in the auction, just one has a structure on it. The remainder are vacant lots.