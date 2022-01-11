PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Work sessions are now the rule and not the exception for the Mason County Board of Commissioners after action taken during its regular meeting Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board made a pair of changes to its rules during the meeting. One was to move the board’s meeting place for the future to the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board previously met in the Commissioners’ Room on the top floor of the Mason County Courthouse, directly across from the courtroom.
The other change implemented at least four work sessions for the county board in a calendar year. This year, five were scheduled and approved unanimously by the board. The first is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, with the topic being to discuss the future use of the Mason County Airport.
Both commissioners Nick Krieger and Jody Hartley said they look forward to the changes for the board in the upcoming year.
The eastern portion of the airport housed the Ludington & Area Scottville Chamber of Commerce, but those offices have since moved to downtown Ludington to the intersection of Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. The chamber is in the former offices of Smith & Eddy Insurance. The insurance company consolidated offices in Scottville.
Work sessions — all scheduled for 7 p.m. — were set for May 24, July 26, Sept. 27 and Nov. 22. The board also approved its meeting schedule through its first meeting of 2023 with meetings on the second Tuesday of each month and the time alternating between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
County joins homeowner assistance program
The board unanimously approved a resolution to have the county agree to participate in the Michigan Homeowner Assistance Fund Program.
The program assists homeowners in mitigating financial hardships with paying for qualified expenses related to mortgages and housing. The program was set up to prevent mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures, the loss of utilities or home energy services and the displacement of homeowners because of financial hardships brought on since Jan. 21, 2020.
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz was praised for asking the county commission to consider the county entering into the program.
“There are a lot of people who have problems staying in their homes, especially elderly people,” Kreiger said. “Mortgage payments, property tax payments, et cetera. … Treasurer Kmetz has gone out of his way to assist people and to make accommodations for people. This is yet another program that I think is going to help in that respect. I appreciate all that he has done.”
Janet Andersen agreed, saying that she knows Kmetz has worked with property owners when it comes to their taxes being due.
“This gives him another tool in his toolkit to help people that (may) have been affected in these certainly trying times,” she said. “Thank you for doing that in working with the Step Forward Program like you have.”
Road commission work inches ahead
Mary Samuels, director of the Mason County Road Commission, told the board during the first public comment period that site plans are being developed for the Custer property.
“In the meantime, we are hoping to be able to put up a cold storage building so that we have a better place to house our equipment indoors,” Samuels said.
The road commission plans to pay off some of its debt before construction starts on a new facility in Custer, she said.
“Hopefully, that will be in 2025 or 2026. In the meantime, we hope to secure funding in the next couple of years to move forward with that project. Right now, the estimate is between $8 million and $10 million. But of course, we will do our best we can to make as low as possible to make it a very functional building (and) not anything super-fancy.”
In other business:
• The board chose Janet Andersen as the chairperson and Steve Hull as the vice chair. Each retained their previous position for a year.
• The board unanimously approved creating a proposed contract for Mason County Animal Control for animals to be vaccinated and licensed.
• The board decided unanimously to not join Tuscola County in hiring a lobbying firm in making changes to the Open Meetings Act. Tuscola County is seeking to allow for remote attendance at meetings if a quorum is seated in person.
• The board approved a request from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a 2022 Ford F150 to replace a 2016 Chevy Tahoe.
Also, Phil Morse introduced himself during the second public comment period as running for the state house in the currently drawn 102nd District, which includes Mason and Oceana counties and more.