PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Security at the Mason County Courthouse became a reality after a pair of votes during the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
It wasn’t, though, without a lot of discussion from the members of the commission.
The board approved the addition of a bailiff to the courthouse, and the bailiff will be a full-time deputy of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The board also approved a contracted with STT Security of Mount Pleasant to provide two armed security guards for the courthouse.
Through a pair of roll call votes, the board approved each measure. The addition of a bailiff was approved unanimously, but the security contract was approved, 6-1, with Gary Castonia dissenting.
“I’m totally against armed security from SST,” Castonia said during discussion when the board considered the security contract. “There will be a bailiff. We have the city police. We have a county jail block and a half away. If they need help, if things get that bad with that kind of firepower in the courthouse, we’re really (in a) sad (place).
“I don’t think it’s needed. I think the screening of people coming is good enough. We’re starting off with a bailiff. I’m fine with the bailiff. I just don’t agree with two more people walking around the courthouse with guns.”
Commissioner Ron Bacon, though, countered the argument from Castonia. He said that society has changed to a point where the security was needed.
“When you see people taking other people’s lives in senseless acts… that could be a block and a half too long if something happens,” Bacon said. “The city police department, that’s three or four blocks away. Having it on-site is much better.”
Commissioner Nick Krieger said a recent incident at the courthouse helped him make his decisions on the pair of resolutions before the board. He described an incident where at least one individual was videotaping and taking photos of employees there, and he claimed those responsible were being confrontational.
“It solidified my resolve for courthouse security,” he said as the board discussed the resolution to approve the bailiff. “I didn’t want to alter the nature of the building, but the employees don’t deserve to be intimidated. Having a security presence is a good thing. That experience drove that home to me.”
He went on to apologize to his fellow commissioners for language he may have used while potentially being recorded on video by those at the courthouse.
Commissioner Lew Squires said, in making the motion to approve the resolution to allow for security, the county clearly needed it.
“This is something, unfortunately in society now and days, needs to be done,” Squires said. “We’re one of the only counties without security. It’s not something I relish to have around. Society is just not as tolerant as it used to be.”
Board Chair Janet Andersen said that the community has spent the better part of the past 17 months going through the first floor entrance on the east side of the building because of COVID-19 screening. The public should have grown accustomed to having that kind of restricted access into the building.
“I don’t know if we know that if this is the totally right solution,” Andersen said. “I think it’s a step. I think everyone’s perception of security is a little bit different. Nobody likes to think it could be us (if an incident were to happen), but it could be. It’s a different world today.”
The contract for SST Security will begin on April 1 and last through Dec. 31, 2023. The county still will need to purchase the equipment for the guards to use, such as walk-through metal detection and a hand-held wand. The county’s Public Safety & Courts Committee will be reviewing bids for the equipment at its meeting later this month.