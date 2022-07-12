PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Ludington State Park could be on its way to growing by a few small parcels after action during the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board unanimously approved a resolution to give four landlocked properties within the park to the state. The properties were foreclosed, and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz IV said the properties were in a cycle of foreclosures. The measure was one of several approved unanimously by the board during its business.
“That will eliminate a repeating foreclosure cycle that ultimately costs the county each time they go through a cycle,” Kmetz said during his monthly report to the board.
Commissioner Nick Krieger said looking at the plat book that there are other properties that are within or close to the state park and may be in a similar situation.
“Those other ones, somebody is presumably paying (taxes) on and just because they like the thought of owning a postage stamp-sized (parcel) within (Department of Natural Resources) land,” Krieger said.
“They’ve been passed on through families,” Kmetz said. “As the heirs get them, they see no value in them. That’s why these parcels come back. That’s why we get calls of what can I do with this land. Some of them have $12 a year tax liability. Some don’t see a use of them.”
Krieger said that by viewing the parcels from the maps alone, they appear to be in environmentally sensitive areas. Some of the parcels are part of what was platted as the Piny Ridge Resort along the western shore of Hamlin Lake and north of the end of Pine Ridge Road.
“I appreciate the fact that you’re willing to work with the DNR to do this,” he said. “I think it’s good for the state park.”
Kmetz said that if other similar parcels show they are cycling through foreclosures, he may bring those forward to the state and county for consideration of a donation, too.
The board also approved extending a lease for the MSU Extension office at West Shore Community College, replaced several Mason County Sheriff’s Office vehicles with trucks, approved moving the administrator’s office to the airport and approve a contract to start work at airport with the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Emergency management
Liz Reimink, the emergency management coordinator, delivered her annual report.
Reimink said there is a survey she is encouraging the public to participate in regarding on hazards within the community. The link to the survey is https://app.surveymethods.com/EndUser.aspx?E1C5A9B6E3A0B2BAE4
“We want to make sure we can address those in our hazards mitigation plan that we will be updating in the next year,” Reimink said. “It doesn’t take long to complete. Further in the process, we’ll have public hearings.”
Reimink said her office continues to work on getting preparedness and other training up-to-date. Because of COVID-19, some of those training exercises did not take place.
Commissioners asked about school safety, and Reimink said the schools have become “hardened” as targets and trends show even softer targets for mass shootings are taking place, such as at concerts and parades.
Community mental health
Dr. Lisa Williams, executive director of West Michigan Community Mental Health, delivered her organization’s annual report based on fiscal year 2021, and she said her organization saw its highest number of people to date at more than 3,300 — a 7% increase over the previous year.
“We’re on target to serve more than that again this year,” she said. “In fact, it’s our goal by the year 2026 to serve 5,000 people a year. Based on what we’re seeing… we will meet that capacity.”
Williams said CMH is seeing more adults and children. There are more people with substance abuse disorders and more people with autism. People using CMH’s services are not just those with Medicaid but those with private insurance, too.
Medical examiner
Dr. Joyce deJong, the county’s medical examiner, discussed her organization’s work in the county. Mason County contracts with Western Michigan University’s School of Medicine Medical Examiner and Forensic Services office. The office covers 13 counties, including Mason.
“The number of deaths in Mason County was up,” DeJong said, referring to the 373 total deaths last year. “If you look at what’s happened in (2018 and 2019) and what’s happened last year, it’s up 25%… Most of those deaths are natural deaths. It (would) be nice to see those numbers go back down.
“There’s a lot of reasons why those numbers went up. Some of those were COVID-related deaths and some of them were people not getting the healthcare and not getting the proper maintenance in their healthcare,” she said.
DeJong said the drug-related deaths her office is handling is primarily from fentanyl.
“I think that drug-related deaths which are typically opioids of some type, most commonly fentanyl now,” she said. “Not prescription fentanyl but the illicit fentanyls are the most common opioids that we’re seeing and that’s what’s causing the death.”
There were seven drug-related deaths in Mason County in 2021.
Road commission work
Mary Samuels, manager/director of the Mason County Road Commission, gave an impromptu report during public comment about the work the commission completed and still is working on over the last handful of months.
Samuels said six major culverts failed and the commission worked to replace them this summer. Those will be replaced in the fall, she said.
“The weather has been perfect this spring. We’ve been able to get all of our chip-seals done, and our wedging and our primary overlays (are completed). We’re moving along really well,” she said.
The road commission is building a cold storage or pole barn to house equipment on the property it owns in Custer Township.
“That will help store our equipment for the winter. It will be simply cold storage. There won’t be heat there or anything, just a basic pole barn. Hopefully, that will get started within the next couple of weeks,” Samuels said.