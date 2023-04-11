PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners approved the county’s equalization report during its regular meeting Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Tony Meyaard, the county’s equalization director, said the market for properties went up, and it’s reflected in the assessed values going up 11.4% over last year. The taxable value saw an increase of 7.36%.
“We haven’t seen these increases since 2007, which makes me nervous because we all know what happened in 2008,” Meyaard said. “Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself next year.”
Meyaard said the number of sales is slowing in the county, but the values remain high.
“It’s hard for me to say we’re in a decreasing market. We are seeing a slowdown. We’re going to have to watch this for the next year and see where it goes,” Meyaard said.
The board also heard reports from John O’Connor, the airport’s manager; Dr. Lisa Hovotny-Williams, the director of West Michigan Community Mental Health; and, Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
O’Connor said the airport had a successful year including a lot of participation in the aviation camps and programs. He said the year was just as busy as it was the prior year.
Hovotny-Williams described many of the programs, services and issues that West Michigan CMH is working through. She said there was a 111% increase in crisis contact with children. That increase, she said, mirrors what is happening around the state and throughout the country.
Cole discussed his gratitude for the deputies, officials and more. Cole said there are two openings for deputy with his office. He praised Sgt. Mike Hansen in the apprehension Harold Labeau in September 2022 near Bass Lake in Summit Township.
“Sgt. Hansen is a hero,” Cole said. “There’s no other way to describe him.”
Preliminary budget
The preliminary budget for 2024 was presented and approved by the county board. County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said changes reflected in the budget include an overlap with the next administrator as Knizacky heads into retirement, additional funds to pay for auditing as Knizacky handles the county’s audit and funds to contract services the next administrator may not be able to do that Knizacky currently does.