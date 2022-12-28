PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The final budget for the county for 2022 was approved during meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Wednesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The final 2022 budget amendments were adopted by the board unanimously.
There were two significant changes in expenditures for the budget that needed to be approved, according to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
One was a decrease in the final budget amount for courthouse security. Initially, the budget called for $330,500 for courthouse security for the year that is concluding. The final budget called for $160,000.
“There’s two reasons for that,” Knizacky said in response to a question from Commissioner Jody Hartley. “When set up the budget, we set it up with a start date (for security) of Jan. 1. We didn’t start until March or April with the contracted officers. The deputy, he didn’t come on board until almost September. That’s why it was under budget.
“We also budgeted for three employees. When we contracted for two of the three, that lowered the cost.”
The other line items that saw an increase of expenses were in the equipment replacement fund by $448,050 to a total of $715,075 and an increase of $849,000 in public improvement for a total of $1,312,956.
Commissioner Lew Squires asked about the increases in both expenses. Knizacky replied that part of the increases was for a new deputy and the other was for funds that may be necessary for broadband.
“As you know the board added the school resource officer,” Knizacky said. “You approved a new vehicle and (equipment). We hadn’t been setting aside money for that. About $117,000 of that (goes) to the vehicle and equipment and initial purchases and starting a reserve for future purchases for that position.
“The other portion, if the board decides to go forward with broadband, that’s for setting aside costs for a feasibility study and other things if the board decides to move forward. If the board ends up not doing that, we can move that over to some other project.”