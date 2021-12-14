PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A new covered arena could be in the works for the Mason County Fairgrounds after action during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The county board approved a measure unanimously to hire an architect for the drawings for a proposed new covered arena for the Mason County Fairgrounds.
“We are well aware that we can’t do this by ourselves, so we do appreciate your belief that this is a valid and worthy cause,” said Western Michigan Fair Association Board member Marsha Hansen in thanking the board for approving the architect for a covered arena.
“Mason County Fairgrounds is one of those destinations (for the state and region) as you well recognize as you drive by the fairgrounds,” she continued. “If we didn’t have the premier site for these shows, you wouldn’t see this type of activity.
“This is not a race to be the best, but it is an effort to stay competitive.”
Hansen cited a recent Daily News report on Misty Pleiness and her high stature in horse-jumping. She used Pleiness as an example of a local to benefit from the support of equestrian in the area.
“I remember her as an 11-year-old girl with the most beautiful, gray Arabian mare,” Hansen said. “I was in the 4-H office at that time… The fairgrounds provided that foundation for her to keep going and to have her to have that passion.”
The Western Michigan Fair Association Board will reimburse the county for $11,680 the county is spending on the architectural work for a covered arena for the Mason County Fairgrounds. MCSA Group of East Grand Rapids was hired by the county for a site development plan, development of cost estimates and assist with the grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Natural Resources Trust Fund.
The Mason County Fairgrounds hosts several horse shows over the course of the year. The shows fill the camping area at the fairgrounds as the three arenas are filled for competitions and the horse stalls are filled, too.
During a report to the board, outgoing WMFA President Ken Fewerda outlined a few projects the board worked on, including new fencing around the harness racing track and adding lighting to one of the horse arenas.
“Some of the shows went way longer this year, and some of the kids were able to show their horses and complete their shows. With the sporadic weather we’ve been having, that’s helped out a long,” he said.
The fairgrounds hosted many shows and events over the course of the year.
“We had a lot of first-time events. We really had a great year outside of the weather problems we had,” Fewerda said. “One was 30 days long… It was an awesome impact to our community. It was great to have that.”
Fewerda also said there was a rabbit show and a few trailer rallies. He complimented the West Michigan Livestock Council as it, through its auction, donated more than $16,000 to the Childhood Cancer Campaign in honor of two young men who died from cancer, Will Flewelling and Ryan Crawford.
“It was something out of this world,” Fewerda said.
Related to the fair was a report from Aron Myers, the 4-H coordinator for the county through Michigan State University Extension. He showed a highlight video of a little more than 7 minutes, where many were excited to be at the fair and showing face-to-face there.
“Our participants absolutely love the fair. They look forward to it all year,” Myers said after the video presentation. “For many in 4-H, the fair is simply the culmination of a year spent working on a project, not just an animal but become better citizens of the community.”
Other business
The county board approved a resolution to allow for a dog license amnesty for citizens starting Jan. 1, 2022, and running through March 31, 2022. The program will be in place to “encourage citizens to become current with the licensing of their dogs.”
The board set its annual budget amendment meeting as 7 p.m., Monday, Dec. 27. It also set as the organization meeting day and time for 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, preceding its regular meeting.
The board appointed the following individuals to the following respective boards:
• Janet Andersen and Steve Bieniek to the Mason County Planning Commission;
• Randy Belair and Andrew Kaatz to the Mason County Council on Aging;
• Kim Halladay to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan Board of Directors;
• Steve Begnoche to the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission;
• Richard Alway, Jim Newkirk and Matthew Fournier to the Mason County Board of Public Works;
• Jennifer Doggett and Deanne Gancarz to the Mason County District Library Board;
• Jim Gallie to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation Board and the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board;
• Nicholas Krieger and Scott Ward to the Michigan State University District 5 Extension Advisory Council;
• Gerald Bleau, Rita Copenhaver, Sharon Edgar, Mitch Foster, Michael Genter, Todd Harland, Dave Hasenbank, Belinda Jabrocki, Gary Castonia and Ronald Bacon to the Mason County Solid Waste Management Planning Committee;
• Tom Posma to the Mason County Tax Allocation Board;
• Lois Krepps and Krieger to the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals.