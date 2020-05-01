The equalization report, the language for a millage renewal for Mason-Oceana 911 and a loan to go toward the stalls at the Mason County Fairgrounds were all approved at a special session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Thursday night at the Mason County Airport.
The meeting was moved from the courthouse so proper social distancing could be practiced. Those in attendance were each wearing masks. All commissioners except for Dr. Lew Squires were present.
