PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners approved the funding requests from the four senior centers in the county during its regular meeting Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The Ludington Area Senior Center, the Scottville Area Senior Center, the Tallman Lake Senior Center and Free Soil Senior Center received the funds that were approved through the county board’s finance committee.
The process this year was vastly different than in years past. Earlier this year, the Mason County Council on Aging was dissolved as a body, and it was that group that would go through the funding requests of the senior citizen millage before passing on the recommendations to the county board. This year, those requests went to the county board’s finance committee before coming to the full board for approval.
“This new process has been a positive one,” said Scottville Area Senior Center Director Bill Kehrans. “It’s one that I welcome. I think it’s working. I very much appreciate what’s transpired over the last year.”
In comments before approving the resolution for the funding requests, commissioners Nick Krieger and Jody Hartley said it was the most information they’ve seen in also getting the funding requests that they’ve received in their time on the county board.
Two entities, the Mason County Central Meals Program that delivers meals to the county’s seniors and HELP Inc that provides rides to seniors, did not seek requests. Board Chair Janet Andersen said both entities had fund balances that allowed them to not seek their portions of the senior millage.
“It doesn’t mean they won’t have a request in the future,” Andersen said.
Andersen also noted that for the first time, the Free Soil Senior Center will have a paid director. Current Director Sherry Hasenbank has been a volunteer in the position.
“She was doing everything you could imagine on a volunteer basis,” she said.
Security contract extended
The county board approved a three-year contract with the private service that is providing security at the Mason County Courthouse, but not without some discussion about the way the guards handle folks going into the building.
Krieger said he has doubts on the effectiveness of the security measures at the courthouse.
“Courthouse security will only work, will only fulfill its objectives, when it is a uniform process that is applied to everyone,” he said. “There are a lot of people that walk through… It is not being uniformly applied.”
Commissioner Lew Squires countered, though, that based on statistics there are fewer weapons being brought into the courthouse.
“I’ve been to the courthouse many, many times. They’ve checked me and they’ve wanded me almost every time,” he said, adding later, “Overall, I think it has been a benefit for the citizens of Mason County.”
Karla McLouth, former court reporter in 51st Circuit Court, said that a false sense of security can develop if the security measures are in place, but aren’t enforced.
“It is a disgruntled employee that can cause an issue,” she said.
Board of Canvassers
The county board appointed Chris Fonnesbeck on the recommendation of the Mason County Democrat Party and Sheila Johnson the recommendation of the Mason County Republican Party on 6-1 votes to the Mason County Board of Canvassers.