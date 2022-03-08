PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The county threw its support behind a proposed covered arena at the Mason County Fairgrounds at a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board approved unanimously a resolution to back the pursuit of a grant from the state for the arena, and it was part of a busy meeting as commissioners debated its brownfield redevelopment guidelines, considered an analysis for county-wide broadband and heard reports from the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the Mason County Promise Zone.
FAIRGROUNDS ARENA
The county board approved a resolution to submit a grant application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Natural Resources Trust Fund to help bring a covered horse arena at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
County Board Chair Janet Andersen read aloud a letter from Adam Johnson, president and CEO of Safe Harbor Credit Union, that supported the grant application during a public hearing on the resolution, stating the possibilities of winter soccer being played in the facility.
“It wasn’t just the horse riders. It’s not just an indoor-riding arena. There’s so much more it can be used for,” said Marcia Hansen, who has worked with many others to bring the covered horse arena as a reality, during the public hearing. “We’ve got wonderful letters of support.”
Alternate uses could include soccer, batting cages for baseball during the winter months and hitting golf balls as well as RV or car shows.
“If it has a roof on it, it opens up opportunities,” Hansen said.
Commissioner Nick Krieger, in clarifying the resolution, said the fair board and other groups will seek contributions in defraying the overall cost of putting a roof on one of the existing horse show arenas.
The grant being sought is for $300,000, and the county would back the remaining $1,745,300 for the total projected cost of the project of $2,045,300.
“This is required by the grant application process. If it comes to the point where the grant is awarded, and… it is not possible to come up with this ($1.7 million) in another way, Fabian (Knizacky, the county administrator) has checked with the DNR Trust Fund, (and) the county has the opportunity to not accept the grant,” he said.
BROWNFIELD GUIDELINES
The board voted unanimously to instruct the Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee to work with both cities and the townships in coming up with a plan to amend the guidelines for brownfield redevelopment in the county to address housing.
Much of the discussion from the county board members centered on not just changing the guidelines overall, but targeting any changes that could address the housing issues before the county.
“I think it’s going to take Mason County, the City of Ludington, Scottville, Pere Marquette Township and any of our other outlying areas to address the situation we have regarding housing in Mason County,” Andersen said.
Krieger said the biggest issue is determining what is affordable housing.
“Are we going to use the (federal Department of Housing and Urban Development) definition or the state’s? The state has 20 definitions. What are going to use?” he said. “I’m fine setting aside these guidelines for affordable housing. We need affordable housing.”
Commissioner Lew Squires pushed for issue to be sent to the committee, adding in the discussion that housing would be the primary objective to be addressed first.
“We can always work on the other issues down the road. Housing is the No. 1. I think we should bring some sort of resolve to that conflict,” he said.
Commissioner Jody Hartley said any housing being built should alleviate some of the problems the county is encountering with the housing market.
“It would say it’s not just a problem,” Krieger said about housing, “I would say it’s a crisis.”
BROADBAND
The board approved unanimously a resolution in approving a contract with Baker Tilly US of Madison, Wisconsin, to analyze an independent broadband feasibility study by Aspen Wireless.
Mason County Promise Zone Authority Executive Director Jody Maloney told the board that having connectivity was critical.
“Access is huge… That’s a constant demand. One is transportation where I don’t have a chance to get to campus to use the wifi. Two, I don’t have wifi in my home, and I’m trying to do all of my homework on my phone. These are large issues,” Maloney said when asked about it by Andersen following her report.
SHERIFF’S REPORT
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole outlined the previous year of work by his office within the community and some of the issues it dealt with.
Last year, Cole said the Mason County Jail saw four different outbreaks between inmates and jail staff from COVID-19.
“Everybody got through it. I would say three-quarters of our staff was affected by coronavirus. I’m thankful that everybody got through it OK.”
Cole’s overview included a handful of fatalities, including a crash where three people died. The criminal case is still being litigated in 51st Circuit Court.
The jail booked more individuals in 2021 than in 2020, but still less than 2019. The number of criminal complaints and written reports also increased in 2021 from 2020.
“We are starting to see some things coming back from pre-COVID,” Cole said of the jail bookings.
PROMISE ZONE REPORT
Maloney gave her annual report to the board. She encouraged board members and those in attendance to get young peoples to take advantage of the promise.
Maloney recognized that the pandemic bringing online learning to students in high schools and younger has been a bit of a problem area, but said colleges have made shifts to online learning before the pandemic.
“Even though we have a community college, many, many classes are meeting virtually,” she said. “It’s convenient for students. It’s convenient for faculty, but’s very challenging for those students who need that in-person, face-to-face learning to achieve.”
Maloney said the board is considering changes to its policies, including the requirement that students must achieve a 2.0 grade point average to earn the promise scholarship.
“In light of the pandemic, do we need to keep the 2.0 requirement? There is a little bit of controversy there, as you can imagine,” Maloney said. “The promise zone is a place-based scholarship which is pretty unique. Most scholarships are merit-based on need-based. Our is really based on geography. We don’t technically have to have a GPA requirement.”
Maloney also mentioned the promise zone board is looking into expanding what the promise scholarship could be used for, whether it’s a four-year institution or in other ways because of the tax capture it is receiving.
OTHER BUSINESS
The county board approved both the policies for the courthouse security that is to be installed at the Mason County Courthouse as well as the equipment for the security to use. The board approved purchasing an x-ray machine, two handheld wands and a walk-through machine.
It also approved a contract to have the roof at the courthouse to be replaced this summer.
All other resolutions before the board passed.