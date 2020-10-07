Candidates from two contested Mason County Board of Commissioners races talked about their priorities, tactics and visions for the future of the county Tuesday during a virtual candidate forum.
The forum is part of a week-long series of co-sponsored by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and the Ludington Daily News.
Tuesday’s segment featured candidates vying for 1st District and 7th District county board seats. During the forum, 1st District Commissioner Nick Krieger, a Democrat, faced Republican challenger Susan Boes, and 7th District Commissioner Ron Bacon, a Republican, faced Democrat challenger Ed Miller.
Questions were posed to candidates by Daily News Managing Editor David Bossick and Chamber President and CEO Brandy Miller, while Steve Begnoche, former Daily News Managing Editor, acted as moderator.
1st District
Boes and Krieger admitted to being in agreement on many of the issues addressed during the forum.
Boes previously served on the county board, and stated that she would “like to see the conservative side impacting the board again,” while Krieger, who was appointed to the position in spring 2019 following the passing of Wally Taranko, emphasized his experience and skill in maintaining balanced budgets.
The candidates were county’s role in workforce development and what they would bring to the board.
Boes said she believes the county board is restrictive on zoning, and she’d like to see that chance.
“I would like to see more businesses come in,” she said.
Krieger said he echoed those sentiments.
“We need to make sure our zoning and planning policies are not preventing economic development and job creation,” he said. “We need to make sure that (small business owners’) lives are easier and not more difficult.”
On the topic of the county’s economy, Boes said budgeting is vitally important, adding that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to take its toll in 2021, and Krieger agreed.
Both candidates stated that, while revenue-sharing might be addressed for the time being, it will continue to be a concern as the fiscal fallout of the pandemic continues to unfold.
They also agreed that maintaining a balanced budget is paramount.
In response to a question about the candidates’ visions for the future, Boes underscored the need to support local businesses and create an environment that welcomes more of them.
“Mason County really needs to enforce its business openings so we can have more businesses come to the county,” Boes said. “I see us continuing to grow, at probably a very rapid pace. I want to see… Mason County continuing that heartland feel. Let’s not drop all of the big-box people, but let’s continue to see that the businesses have that heartland feel. That’s what Mason County needs the most.”
Krieger also said he sees more growth on the horizon.
“I see the City of Ludington continuing to grow. I feel the city has done well over the past 10, 15 years,” Krieger said. “We need to make sure that local businesses are supported first before out-of-state or big-box businesses.”
He said local institutions like the Lake Michigan Carferry and House of Flavors have to thrive, and he believes the county can help with that in terms of balanced budgeting and conservative spending.
Regarding airport runway expansion, or maintaining the 5,000-foot runway at the county airport, the candidates had slightly different views.
“It’s looking increasingly like keeping (the runway) without federal assistance is going to be cost-prohibitive,” Krieger said. “It would be a shame to lose it, but I don’t know that we have the data to suggest that it’s worth spending that kind of county money… to keep that runway in place. I hope (it can be kept), but I don’t know yet.”
Boes agreed it will be difficult to finance, but encouraged a broader perspective.
“We’re not talking about doing it tomorrow, we’re looking at doing it in the next five years. So let’s see what we can do to keep that and make it happen,” Boes said. “I’d hate to see it disappear.”
In closing, Boes stated she understands the demands of the position, but found the job very interesting during her previous tenure.
Krieger said, in closing, that he’s worked hard to maintain policies that would keep the budget balanced, and emphasized the importance of that to the county.
7th District
In introduction, Miller said he’s running for the 7th District seat “to be a voice for Eastern Mason County.”
Bacon, the incumbent, said he’s learned a lot in his time on the commission and hopes to continue doing so.
On the issue of high-speed internet, Miller stated he would strive to bring it to the county through applying for grants.
“We’ve got to push it, and I think the county can be the impetus to bring high-speed internet to all the parts of Mason County,” Miller said.
Bacon outlined the providers in the area, and noted that Great Lakes Energy is working on improving internet access in rural areas. He said the issue has been discussed by the county board, but not in an actionable way.
Regarding key issues, Bacon cited revenue-sharing, while Miller said that, in addition to high-speed internet, he’d like to bring mass transit to the entire county.
“I would like to see the county commission encourage townships to put it on their ballot to see if voters would approve having Ludington Mass Transit added to their tax rolls,” he said.
Solar energy were brought up as a possibility for the future. The candidates were asked whether they supported solar energy and where they’d like to see it.
Miller said the solar panels could be placed on the roofs of buildings such as hotels, and said he’s interested in bringing it to Mason County Eastern Schools.
Bacon said he supports the idea.
“I see (Mason County Central) has put their panels up, and I’ve been approached about it,” he said. “I certainly believe we should do something other than what we have now.”
Regarding workforce shortages, Bacon said, “The county is always interested in having new businesses and manufacturers come to the area. It’s needed. But at the same time we need to have the workforce there.”
Miller said the commission should “attract businesses that would bring in good-paying jobs… that sustain a good living,” and underscored the need for affordable housing.
Both Miller and Bacon cited revenue-sharing as a major obstacle facing the county.
“It’s our responsibility to be fiscally sound… Hopefully we can keep that going and keep the county moving forward,” Bacon said.
Miller agreed that revenue-sharing is crucial, but also encouraged finding alternate methods of funding.
On the issue of the extended runway at the airport, Miller said it’s important to evaluate the its usefulness, while Bacon was vocally in favor of maintaining it.
“The (planes) are bringing people… to do business and spend money,” Bacon said. “We need that here, and we need the longer runway.”
In closing, Miller stated he has the experience and education necessary for the job. He said he would not be afraid to speak up, and though he might disagree with other commissioners in discussion, he said he’d vote with the majority.
Bacon stated that he knows how to work with people as a result of years of public and customer service, a skill that he said is valuable for county commissioners.
He said he looks forward to serving residents of the 7th District for another term.
The full segment can be viewed on the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
The forum series will continue with 101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and Democratic challenger Beth McGill-Rizer of Ludington.