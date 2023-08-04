PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners decided to go with Walsh Municipal Services in getting assistance in hiring a new county administrator during a special meeting Friday afternoon in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Frank Walsh of Walsh Municipal Services and Chet Janik of Michigan Leadership Institute interviewed to be the consultant for the county during the meeting.
The county needs to hire a new administrator after Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky informed the county of his impending retirement in February 2024. When he retires, the first and only administrator of Mason County will have served for 30 years.
The board chose unanimously go with Walsh, and each of the county commissioners viewed Walsh favorably.
“(Walsh), I think, he was trying to be a partner,” said Board Vice Chair Steve Hull. “I took it more as a partnership.”
“It was impressive with both, but it seemed, I don’t know if I want to use the word friendliness, but it was more like family,” said Commissioner Gary Castonia. “I was just impressed with his (presentation).”
Board Chair Janet Andersen said there were attributes that each had that were good.
“There were some things I took away from (each) presentation. (Janik) gets the board’s role and the administrator’s role and how the two need to come together as a good working relationship.”
Walsh discussed his own background, but he said his firm needs to be a cheerleader for the entire county.
“We have to show the entirecounty,” Walsh said, mentioning Free Soil, Custer and the campground in Buttersville as examples. “We have to show more than Ludington. Not every candidate is going to come to the water.”
He said he plans to use a wide-ranging network of people to help determine the right mix of candidates but also use several different methods to attract and recruit candidates.
He said the role of a county administrator is very different than a superintendent or a village or city administrator.
“It’s really important that the candidates focus on can be people that can build relationships,” Walsh said, saying that they’ll have to work with several elected officials, not appointed ones. “They have to be a relationship builder.”
Janik, former county administrator at Leelanau County, was interviewed by the board for Michigan Leadership Institute. The organization primarily has helped to place superintendents into their positions — including assisting Ludington Area Schools in hiring Kyle Corlett last year — and it is assisting with counties and municipalities.
Janik spoke of his work assisting Leelanau and Kalkaska counties in hiring their respective administrators as well as aiding the Village of Northport with a village manager search.
He encouraged the board to not rush its process, and once it makes a hire, the board should consider having a retreat so that way the administrator gets to know the board and the board gets a chance to know the administrator.
“No matter who you get, they’re not going to be Fabian. It’s going to be different. … whoever you bring in is going to be a cultural change for the staff and you as a board,” Janik said.