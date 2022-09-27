PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The 2023 budget and the potential for broadband were discussed during a special meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The special meeting was a worksession to work through funding priorities for the upcoming budget year. Previously, the board was asked to rank their budget priorities. Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said many of the items requested will be funded fully.
There could be some changes, though, for a few of the requests. Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole sought to add two school resource officers — one each for Ludington Elementary School and one for Mason County Eastern. Knizacky reported the county
The county’s finance committee could commit $120,000 toward the two officers.
“We have not gotten any assurances from the other parties that the other $159,000 will be forthcoming. That’s the challenge of that proposal at this point,” Knizacky said.
Commissioner Jody Hartley said there is a different proposal where the county could pay a portion, Mason County Eastern would pay in $10,000, Ludington Area Schools would pay $25,000 and Pere Marquette Charter Township would pay 25% of one single officer.
“We can make this work with one officer,” Hartley said. “We’ll still have two (school resource officers).”
Hartley said the current full-time marine patrol deputy is used as an extra road deputy during the winter months. Although that particular deputy would not be reassigned to the schools in the seven months not on the water, a deputy could have hours available to fulfill that second school resource officer position.
“That only gets us down to one set of equipment,” he said. “This is very doable… I think we can get this done.”
“It won’t be the marine officer. I think it’s a good use of manpower,” said Board Chair Janet Andersen. “And it shows the sheriff’s office is willing to make some sacrifices. They’re working within what they’ve got.”
There was also a request from the circuit court office to keep a part-time temporary employee into 2023. The employee was brought on to work 20 hours per week until the end of this calendar year. However, the court sought up to 28 hours per week for the year. The request was because of the backlog of cases within the court.
It would be an additional $9,000-$10,000 per year, Knizacky said.
“The circuit court is having a bit of a problem, and a bit of it is not of its own making,” said Commissioner Nick Krieger.
Retired Judge Peter Wadel was brought in for the year via grant funding to alleviate some of the backlog of cases. Knizacky said he plans to seek an extension.
“There’s no guarantee that can be extended,” he said.
Although not on the agenda, but with a financial aspect attached, was discussion of a proposal from Truestream in regards to engineering for high speed internet.
Commissioners concurred that they do not want a county-owned broadband company, and their preference is to have a public-private partnership. There were concerns raised about Truestream seeking the county to pay for the engineering on bringing internet service to members of Great Lakes Energy — Truestream’s parent company — which covers about 70% of Mason County.
The price tag for the engineering is just under $1.5 million.
“The downside of the proposal is that there is no guarantee they would build the project,” Knizacky said. “If they chose to not build the project, they would own the engineering. From the standpoint of no guarantee of the project being built and only covering 70% of the county, those are the downsides.”
Knizacky said the engineering costs of the project would be approximately 3% of the entire project’s cost. And, the engineering done for Truestream likely would not be able to be applied to other companies.
“There are different ways to design these systems. The way Aspen Wireless suggested is a different type than what Truestream uses,” Knizacky said.
That also means that multiple companies could not use a single engineering work because of the uniqueness of each of the internet service providers.
Krieger said it won’t be possible to bring high speed internet to 100% of Mason County, but it could happen to 90% of the county.
The county board will hear a presentation at its Oct. 11 meeting on broadband.