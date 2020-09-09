Potential changes for the Mason County Airport were discussed during the Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning before improving the airport’s five-year capital improvement plan.
The board met at the Mason County Airport for its regular meeting, and discussion centered around the necessity of the airport having its 5,000-foot east-west runway.
“There is the possibility that we lose our 5,000-foot runway funding,” said Janet Andersen, the county board chair before opening the floor for discussion after a motion was made to accept the five-year capital improvement plan. “There are a number of options that have been laid out in the plan by our consultant.”
The capital improvement plan lays out what improvements the county would like to do in the next five years, and it’s necessary to have the plan to qualify for funds from the state and federal governments.
Mason County Airport Manager John O’Connor told the board that the airport’s intersection of runways need to be redesigned where the two do not intersect any longer. The 5,000-foot runway runs east and west while a shorter 4,100-foot runway is north and south.
“With the usage, our current 5,000-foot runway does not meet the federal justification (to have it),” O’Connor said. “It was built back in 1981, and we’ve had it for about 40 years. Our usage is about half of what the justification of the (Federal Aviation Administration) is looking for in funding.”
O’Connor said the state or federal government would help in funding two 4,100-foot runways, and if the county were to continue to have a 5,000-foot runway, the county would need to fund the remaining footage at 100 percent.
O’Connor said that the 5,000-foot runway was initially built with state funds when, at the time, the state was working to ensure there was a 5,000-foot runway in adjacent counties. But that was 40 years ago, and things change.
Roughly 5 percent of the aircraft traffic into the airport would be affected by the change, O’Connor said. Those kinds of aircraft are some of the larger charter jets that fly into the airport. Other single-engine, double-engine and twin-engine turbo-prop planes would be unaffected, and those aircraft are the ones that are typically using the airport.
O’Connor said the jet aircraft could still use the east-west runway while the north-south runway is needed for the smaller propeller engine aircraft because of the changes in wind direction.
That 5 percent of aircraft also provide some revenue in terms of gasoline purchases and renting a space on the tarmac, but perhaps not quite enough.
“The revenue generated that requires the 5,000 feet doesn’t pay for that,” he said. “It’s a matter of does the community want to pay to have that service available? (About) 95-93 percent of our traffic doesn’t require that (length of a) runway.”
If the county proceeds with trying to keep a 5,000-foot runway, it would need to acquire the land to the east of the current airport property. Officials estimate the cost of adding property and making the changes to the runways to be in the range of $1.2 million.
But work is necessary on the airport in the future, no matter what.
“To bring the airport up to the new codes to receive funding, we need to disconnect the two runways,” O’Connor said. “We need to separate the thresholds. There is runaway protection zone that we have to do. That means separating the two runways. It requires 500 feet to do that, but with 900 feet, we (then) try to keep the 5,000-foot runway. (We) add to east end with land acquisition but also build taxiways and drainage.”
The board unanimously approved the five-year capital improvement plan for the airport. It also approved unanimously all other resolutions before it, including:
• Spending $86,000 on the Ross Drain up front with Sherman Township paying back the advance over three years with an interest rate of 3 percent;
• Purchasing a new trailer for the Sheriff Emergency Response Team (SERT) from the equipment replacement fund;
• Levying millages for 2020 for the Mason-Oceana 911 Center (0.14 mills), the road patrol for the sheriff’s office (0.30 mills), the Mason County Jail (0.58 mills), the Soldiers & Sailors Relief Commission (0.003 mills), the senior centers and their programs (0.27 mills) and Oakview Medical Care Facility (0.9715 mills);
• Set Sept. 30 as its budget work session meeting;
• Approved the designated assessor agreement for the county. Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the county and a majority of the local units of government in the county needed to pass the agreement by state law. He indicated Custer and Amber townships previously approved the agreement.