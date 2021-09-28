PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners discussed a draft 2022 budget during a work session Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Many of the requests from various entities will be funded or will be on a path to being funded.
“(Mason County Administrator) Fabian (Knizacky) has worked tirelessly on this budget. There’s been some requests that we were able to fund and others we were not,” said Board Chair Janet Andersen. “It’s his foresight that has allowed us to do what we do in Mason County and serve the public with the level that we do.”
Commissioner Lew Squires thanked Knizacky for bringing another balanced budget for consideration.
“To my knowledge, we never had deficit spending. I commend you for it,” Squires said, reflecting on his 16 years on the board. “That’s unbelievable with what’s going on from the government standpoint.”
“It only works because everyone as a team makes it work. The board supports proposals, and the elected officials and department heads stay within their budgets. It’s a team effort, and it’s been a team effort for a long time,” Knizacky said in reply.
The budget will head back to the county’s finance committee before coming back to the county board for approval. The board met in closed session for more than an hour to discuss union negotiations and the impact it will have on the budget.
Knizacky prepared a budget with 20 new or additional items for the county’s finance committee to consider before the work session. Proposed increases will be to Mason County Clerk’s office for an additional full-time member of the staff with an additional $94,600 in funds. The fund could fluctuate based on insurance coverage, Knizacky noted.
Courthouse security is funded in the budget that is proposed in the amount of $330,500.
“If we went with sheriff’s department employees and all four of those have families,” he said. “But finance also recommended that item be referred to public safety and courts committee to do an analysis to see if they think the sheriff’s proposal is the proper way of looking at that or they should explore other options… They requested that I get some proposals from private security firms to just to see how that compares.”
A new vital records software server in the amount of $19,825 is also in the budget. There is an additional cost of more than $3,000 for updates, and Knizacky is proposing two phases in funding. He said that because there are fewer elections this year, he is asking that as a part of year-end budget amendments, unused funds for elections go toward funding the server and software. The county is looking to start funding a replacement at $2,000 per year.
The jail operations budget is due to increase by $265,025 for increases in costs for a new medical provider for inmates ($71,000) and for a pay increase for part-time corrections officers at the jail.
A storage building for the sheriff’s office will start to receive funding for a future purchase with $50,000 being set aside for the building.
“It would not happen in 2022, but we are opening the door and starting the funding process,” Knizacky said.
The amount for replacing vehicles was improved for the amount of $100,000, an increase from $85,000. The original request was for $118,000.
An increase for pay for the marine patrol was included in as a part of the road patrol budget, but it was the same amount as preliminary amount for the year. It is an increase from 2021 of $30,150.
A request for firearms for the sheriff’s office is proposed at $9,075. A separate request from Mason County Probate Court for $9,680 for contingency for overtime hours, when necessary. Also going to contingency is $5,000 to keep the emergency management coordinator position whole in case there is a shortfall in funds from grants.
Funding to maintain the 5,000-foot runway would see a boost of $42,000 to total of $62,000. Knizacky said the county will need to have $42,000 per year put aside for when the runway would need to be addressed again in 20 years.
“It was discussed that if we come in under budget that we supplant that funding by doing a year-end budget amendment earmarked for that position,” he said. “Basically, we’re putting it in the fund balance for airport improvement. If, down the road, you need it, it’s there. If it isn’t needed for that purpose, then you re-appropriate it for something else. It’s like a safety net to maintain that runway.”
Knizacky also said the county will also need to look at how it will replace a deputy equalization director because that individual is leaving for an equalization director position in Jackson County. The county could contract the position, hire a deputy director or hire a regular equalization director.
Requests that were not funded after review by the finance committee included a request for a reclassified employee in 51st Circuit Court; a request for overtime increases for road patrol officers of the sheriff’s office; a request for overtime increases for corrections officers of the sheriff’s office.
A request for a part-time employee in the courts was not proposed by Knizacky and not added in by the finance committee. Neither was a potential sidewalk along the Mason County Fairgrounds because it is unknown as to when another building project may occur.