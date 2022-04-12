PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Three brownfield authority guidelines were eliminated during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Discussion and debate about the brownfield authority’s rules spanned nearly 45 minutes of time at the board meeting. The three guidelines that were eliminated were removing the restrictions on infrastructure spending, allow the revolving loan fund capture and usage and remove the cap of 15 percent on contingency on all housing projects.
The board originally had a resolution to amend three of its rules to address housing issues only, but the resolution was amended to strike down all of the brownfield rules.
But that resolution was struck down on a 4-3 vote. Commissioners Nick Krieger, Steve Hull, Ron Bacon and Janet Andersen dissented with commissioners Gary Castonia, Jody Hartley and Lew Squires voted for eliminating all of the guidelines.
The resolution was amended a second time to strike out the language that affected the water and sewer rates, and it passed 6-1 with Hull dissenting. The language required either 50 or 100 percent of the revenue to the brownfield authority depending upon whether a brownfield applicant applies for receive the state education tax or local school millage.
The final resolution removed the three guidelines from the county’s brownfield authority overall, and it was approved unanimously.
“This is a step. Nine out of 10 of the people who have come before us… have stressed housing,” Krieger said before the handful of votes. “That’s what this addresses. In my mind, that’s a positive step toward compromise. It’s not a step away from compromise, not the way that I see it.”
Discussion surrounding proposed changes to the brownfield authority focused not just on guidelines before the county board, but brownfield in general. Squires said not only would there be potential for the two cities and PM Township to create their own brownfield, but Amber Township could join in, too.
“It’s where the most of the people live (and) most of the economic development is going to happen in that jurisdiction,” Squires said. “My concern is, how does that affect our county’s brownfield by them doing that?”
Krieger gave a background on the brownfield authority in the county saying its size led to its creation. He said that a move by local units of government to break away isn’t a bad thing.
“The majority of brownfield sites, and the property they’re on — this is just my opinion — is happening in the cities,” he said. “Much like zoning, in my personal opinion, it might not make sense for the county to do (brownfield), but that’s what we have. That’s the way it was set up.
“I’m not offended at all if Ludington or Scottville set up their own. I think it’s a good thing. When they do that, the county, as one of the taxing entities, that would be foregoing revenues that would be captured by their brownfield would have the opportunity to object and voice its opinion and comment.”
Squires said he was against the recommendation of the committee to solely address housing, and he was the one to seek the county board remove all of the guidelines. He believed it was a way to get the local municipalities to work alongside the county again.
Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk made comments before and after the debate. Newkirk spoke to ensuring others in the area take notice of Scottville, including potentially making changes to the brownfield authority.
“(The City of Scottville) didn’t ask for anything. We supported Ludington in their endeavor,” he said. “We waited to see what the county board did, the leadership position they took and where they wanted to go.
“I understand it’s a long row to hoe because there’s been apathy inside and outside of the City (of Scottville), but also, that’s going to change,” Newkirk said. “If I have to keep kicking that bucket loud and banging that drum, I’m going to do that. The residents of Scottville deserve better than what they’ve had for many years. Hopefully, I’m bringing that to them.”
Monday night, the cities of Scottville and Ludington voted to begin the process to pursue their own brownfield authority in conjunction with Pere Marquette Township. PM Township’s board was to decide to join the cities Tuesday night. The results of the township’s vote were not known at presstime.