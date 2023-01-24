PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Presentations on county services as well as concerns were heard during a work session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The conference room was standing room only with very limited seating before the board for the nearly three-hour meeting as Kim Halladay of the Mason County Council on Aging, Kendrick Heinlein of the Area Agency of Aging of Western Michigan and more discussed senior services. Plus, the county board went through a 43-item list of potential job responsibilities for a senior services coordinator part-time position the board budgeted to hire this year.
Halladay began the string of presentations for the board, citing statistics gleaned from the U.S. Census. He said the percentage of seniors in Mason County as a part of the population — 25.4% — is not good with problems coming on the horizon.
“It’s a trend that’s been building over a long time and it’s something that we as a community need to address,” Halladay said.
One of the issues he sees, too, is that the current system where each of the senior centers is independent of one another is one where not much collaboration is being done.
“The system is not designed for collaboration, but it’s based on the strength of the people in the position,” he said.
Some of the items that Halladay described was outside the scope of the Council on Aging, he admitted, but he said there are assessments coming, including one from the Grand Rapids-based, nine-county agency, that should assist the county in providing services.
Heinlein, the executive director of the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan that includes Mason County, outlined some of the services offered by the agency. He said the agency is working to improve its visibility with not only the public, but also the various entities — from the senior centers to county-wide organizations — that are within the constituency.
“We’re trying to be more intentional. You’re not tapping into the resources, but we’re not making it more aware… We’re trying to do more (to raise awareness),” Heinlein said.
The funding by the agency is from the state and federal governments, and it’s above what each of the entities that serves the senior citizens receives from the county millage.
Getting a handle on what services are provided and where is in the process of nearly being completed. Lynn Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County and on the Impact Mason County Coalition, said the coalition is on its way to having a report nearly completed that outlines what services are where as well as breakdowns of demographics by township.
That report, too, is expected to reflect where the gaps are within the county.
Each of the directors of the four senior centers spoke, too — Ludington, Scottville, Free Sol and Tallman. Each described their services, and some of the issues that they each foresee.
The final segment of the work session including the board paring down a list of 43 qualifications for the part-time position into a handful. Commissioners Nick Krieger and Ron Bacon sought accountability to ensure that whatever funds were being provided through the county millage was being spent where it was intended.
Board Chair Janet Andersen said bringing about collaboration between the various senior services — to include the Mason County Central meals program and more — was critical for the part-time position. Another item was the person would be needed to facilitate some programming and staff between the independent entities, too.