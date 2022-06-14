PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A housing development is one step closer to being a reality after a brownfield redevelopment plan was approved during the regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board hosted a public hearing on an amended brownfield plan for a housing project in the City of Ludington. Later in the meeting, the plan was approved by the county board.
Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen noted after the plan’s passing that it still needs to be approved by the Ludington City Council.
The Daily News previously reported that developers are seeking to build a 94-unit apartment project in the area south of Brill Manufacturing and along the shore of Pere Marquette Lake. Developers have pitched various projects off and on for the property since 2007.
An initial brownfield plan was held up as the city requested that the county amend its local guidelines for potential brownfield projects. The county repealed three guidelines for housing projects earlier this year, paving the way for Tuesday’s hearing and consideration of approving the brownfield plan.
No one from the public spoke during the public hearing in regard to the development. Ludington city councilors Les Johnson and Kathy Winczewski both were in the audience at the meeting, but did not speak during it.
8 The board approved a pair of resolutions to allow MiFlight Tours to provide helicopter rides out of the Mason County Airport.
According to information provided to commissioners, the company sees 300 riders per weekend during its seasonal locations. The company states it could have two different flight plans, one flying north from the airport out to Lake Michigan near Epworth Heights and along the shoreline. The southern route would take the helicopter ride around the City of Ludington and head south along the Lake Michigan shore near the Ludington Pumped Storage Facility.
The second of two resolutions leases hangar space to MiFlight Tours. The term of the lease starts July 1 and runs through Oct. 31, and is for $250 per month.
• The board approved a resolution, 6-1 with Nick Krieger dissenting, to encourage the governor and local legislators to oppose a proposed U.S. Department of Labor rule that would make changes to Michigan Works! Krieger said he did not vote for it because he needed more information.
• The board approved a resolution speaking out against a package of Michigan House bills that would allow Zillow access to the county’s records of the register of deeds and the treasurer, and permit Zillow to sell the data off to others. The bills were introduced by 49th State Rep. John Cherry, D-Flint; 87th State Rep. Julie Calley, R-Portland; 40th State Rep. Mari Manoogian, D-Birmingham; and 24th State Rep. Steve Marino, R-Mount Clemens.
House Bill 4730 passed the house, 66-37, on April 27, and according to MichiganVotes.org, it is in the State Senate’s Regulatory Reform Committee. Of the local legislators, 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, voted for it and 100th State Rep. Geoff VanSingel, R-Grant, voted against it.