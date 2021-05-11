PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Joseph Baxter was honored for his service for the Soldiers and Sailors Relief Fund Commission as a part of Tuesday’s Mason County Board of Commissioners meeting at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Following Baxter’s 20 years of service with the U.S. Army, including four tours in Vietnam and serving as a recruiter, Baxter was honorably discharge and soon was named to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Commission and Mason County’s commission.
Baxter decided to retire from the local commission, and it brought an outpouring of support from the board.
“This is special, because working in the background, a lot of times you end up doing 90 percent of the work and somebody else takes credit for it,” Baxter said after accepting the honor from the board. “This recognition means an awful lot.”
Baxter related a story from when he was serving as a master sergeant, and a colonel gave him some words of wisdom.
“He stopped, and he said, ‘I want you to remember something,’” Baxter recalled. “I said, ‘OK, what’s that?’
“He said, ‘Right now, you’re an active duty soldier.’ He said, ‘Soon, you’ll be a veteran. And you need to remember that without veterans, this country wouldn’t exist.’
“And it’s really true once you start thinking your way through that,” he said. “There’s been a lot of people who stepped forward, and some of them didn’t make it all the way, but without them, we wouldn’t exist. I’ve kind of used that as a guiding light. One of many things.”
He said he was honored for the recognition and to serve the county.
Health department report
Kevin Hughes, health officer with District Health Department No. 10, delivered the department’s annual report to the county board. He said that while addressing COVID-19 took up the bulk of the department’s time, there were several projects it was working on, including in Mason County.
“Included with that was our involvement in a PFAS site in the City of Ludington and the wastewater treatment plant,” Hughes said. “That actually ended up being one of the easier PFAS sites we’ve had to deal with because not a whole lot came out of that when the testing was finalized.
“We also wrote for and successful to implement an adolescent health center, and that would include a nurse practitioner and a mental health practitioner out at Mason County Eastern High School,” he said. “We’re waiting on construction of that facility. That’s held up with state permits.”
Hughes said the department continues to work on contact tracing in regard to COVID-19. It has, though, made changes to ramp up efforts to vaccinate people.
Those efforts have changed from getting vaccines to people who sought it out to those people who may have been reluctant to get a vaccine right away. Hughes said the health department has a mobile vaccination unit.
“We now have reached a point where we got all of those people who were highly motivated to get vaccinated,” he said. “Now, we’re making a pivot and going outside of our office and getting to do clinics in the community at various events, whether it be festivals, whether it be fairs or other types of get-togethers.”
The health department also has the ability to give one of the three vaccines that have emergency authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Hughes said. That ability, for Mason County, was through the assistance of Spectrum Health to secure the deep-freeze freezers that are needed specifically for the vaccine developed by Pfizer.
MSU Extension report
Michigan State University Extension District Director James Kelly gave a report of the work from his office in the community. And like the health department and other groups and organizations, Kelly said the organization pivoted because of COVID-19.
“It truly is a response I’m proud of. It’s allowed us to maintain a level of service and many solid connections throughout the county,” Kelly said. “If you were to compare this report with that of 2019, you would find some areas were service numbers were reduced and some that saw some amazing growth due to the option to deliver content virtually.”
He said the food safety team had a big growth because of the pandemic as an example. The MSU Extension did much work in water resource education in the county as well as horticulture, garden needs and more. He said 4-H did well, too.
“It was a challenging year for 4-H, but we managed to deliver amazing amount of virtual content to Mason County youth,” Kelly said. “I’m pleased to share that Mason County 4-H was one of just a handful of counties across the entire state that managed to show growth in youth enrollment and volunteer engagement in 2020.”
Resolutions
All of the resolutions before the board passed unanimously including:
• Hiring WTA Architects of Saginaw to oversee the replacement of the roof at the Mason County Courthouse;
• Declaring this week as Police Week in Mason County;
• Approving a mutual aid agreement for law enforcement;
• Purchasing vests for the Sheriff’s Office;
• Recognizing May as Mental Health Awareness Month;
• Appointed Chuck Lange to the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Appointed Steve Bieniek to the Mason County Planning Commission.