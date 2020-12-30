There were resolutions of honor for retiring officials and frontline workers against COVID-19 passed while also giving assistance to the clerk’s office at a special meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The board approved resolutions honoring retiring 79th District Court Judge Peter Wadel, Chief Deputy of Corrections Sgt. Kevin Thurston of the sheriff’s office and fellow County Commissioner Chuck Lange as well as a resolution to thank the healthcare and elder care workers.
“It’s truly been an honor to serve Mason County,” Lange said as the resolution honoring him was up for consideration. “I met a lot of great people that care about this county. It’s something I’ll cherish forever.”
Each commissioner spoke about Lange’s impact on the county and themselves before a vote was taken. During public comment, Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz IV also thanked Lange for his assistance over the years.
Each of the resolutions were passed unanimously. And with thanking the healthcare workers and those who work with the elderly, Board Chair Janet Andersen thanked the officials, department heads and employees of the county for their work during the months of dealing with COVID-19 during closing remarks and just prior to adjourning the meeting.
TURNOVER IN CLERK’S OFFICE
The board approved two resolutions to help the Mason County Clerk’s office. One deputy clerk, Kathy Keson, is retiring in April while another deputy clerk, Becky Johnson, is taking a position elsewhere.
In both instances, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly sought an overlap between the new employees and the outgoing deputy clerks. In both instances, the board approved the requests unanimously.
Keson oversaw the filings of 51st Circuit Court, and the court is in line to accept a pilot program which will make changes to the position Keson is in. Kelly requested at least 30 days of training between Keson, who retires on April 16, 2021, and the new hire.
Johnson oversaw payroll in the clerk’s office, and Kelly requested 80 hours of overlap time for training by Johnson of the new hire.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business before the board and passed unanimously:
• Approved the final 2020 budget amendments as well as the 2021 budgets for the special revenue fund and debt service funds;
• Approved an amendment to its medical examiner contract with Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine that extends it for another six months until the end of June 2021;
• Approved the appointment of Michael Schneider to Mason County Economic Development Corporation Board and the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Board;
• Approved an early hiring at the Mason County Drain Commission office for training by Richard Plowe as Plowe is retiring in January.