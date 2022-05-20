The Mason County Board of Commissioners is hosting a work session at 6 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport to discuss a potential county-wide broadband project.
Discussions on how to bring internet access to residents and businesses throughout the county started up shortly after the shutdowns from COVID-19 took place in March 2020.
The agenda has six different speakers for presentations:
• Monica Schuyler of Connect Mason County is expected to discuss a survey the group did and the steps it took. That survey was completed, and it worked with Aspen Wireless on a feasibility study.
• Mike Reen of Aspen Wireless will discuss the study as well as things it has done so far. In its feasibility study, it stated to build a county-wide fiber optic network would cost more than $40 million. A review of the study done by Baker Tilly for the county pushed the cost to more than $50 million last month.
• Kasi Ostyn of Truestream and Chris Bogner of Carr Communications each will discuss their respective companies’ plans for broadband in their service areas.
• Tom Stephenson of Connect Michigan will discuss potential grants that are available both at the state and federal levels, any mapping concerns from the Federal Communications Commission and the new state broadband office.
• Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky will discuss local funding possibilities.
As a part of the board’s packet, it received the Aspen Wireless feasibility study, the Baker Tilly review of the study, a slide presentation from Truestream.
According to its presentation, Truestream states it could serve 7,300 homes and businesses in Mason County. Truestream is a division of Great Lakes Energy.
It also received a powerpoint from Stephenson with talking points that cover some of the state actions — from a task force created and a highspeed internet office to federal grants and loans. The presentation has examples from other counties, including Leelanau, Roscommon and Alcona counties.