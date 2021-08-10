PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to oppose a pair of packages that would change community mental health at a regular meeting of the board Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Dr. Lisa Hotovy-Williams, director of West Michigan Community Mental Health, urged the county board to pass a resolution to oppose a package of bills in each the Michigan Senate and House that would drastically change CMH.
“We, as an organization, are not opposed to change. Many of you know, many of us have worked together over time and know that our organization is not perfect,” she said. “We’re not there, yet.
“We have not figured out how to meet all of the needs of our community and all of the ways we would like to do so. But, we continue to do so. The public mental health system in Michigan is in a unique position to do that for a variety of reasons.”
Williams said the proposal in the Senate allows for the administration of Medicaid-paid patients to increase from 6 percent currently to 21 percent, if passed.
Commissioner Gary Castonia said he didn’t want to see control or say shift toward more populous areas, and he had strong words for the changes in administration pay as well as the bill packages’ sponsors.
“Administration is making sure their pockets are lined. They don’t care about mental health. All they care about is money in their pockets,” he said. “These senators and representatives ought to be ashamed of themselves to just show their face around anywhere.”
Williams noted several organizations have issued statements in opposition to the packages, including the Michigan Association of Counties. Commissioner Lew Squires said he was glad to hear MACS was opposed, but he wondered what political party was primarily sponsoring the bills.
Williams said she believed the Senate package was sponsored by State Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, and Sen. John Bizon, R-Battle Creek, sponsored those bills. She said one party primarily sponsors the House bills.
House Bill No. 4925 is a bipartisan bill with 16 Republicans and six Democrats sponsoring it — including 101st District State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann. The House bill package includes four bills, and they’re bound together.
Squires also wondered if Gov. Gretchen Whitmer might sign either package or both if presented. Williams said she believed Whitmer might not support the measures.
Before the vote, Bacon expressed his appreciation for CMH.
“I’ve sat on this board for three years, and prior to that, I had no idea what mental health did for this area and how they’ve contributed to this area,” he said. “The citizens of the three-county area they serve, (Dr. Williams) is to be commended, her and her staff, for what they’ve done to help our citizens.”
COURT REALIGNMENT
The board approved, on a 6-1 vote with Nick Krieger dissenting, to approve a resolution urging the realignment of the courts.
In a deal struck last year, it was agreed that if Mason County were to retain its 79th District Court judge if the district court were to cover Mason and Oceana counties and not Mason and Lake counties.
The deal also included circuit court judges with a similar arrangement. Currently, both 79th District and 51st Circuit courts cover Mason and Lake counties. Lake County cases would be realigned to be with Newaygo County. Oceana County is currently aligned with Newaygo County.
Krieger said the retention of the 79th District Court judge for Mason County should have been the same as when Menominee County successfully kept a district judge there.
“The realignment will result in us losing half a judge, and actually losing a full judge because our district judge is a full-time judge in Mason County, as well,” Krieger said. “Oceana is a very busy judicial district as well. Judge (John) Middlebrook will spend half of his time or more in Oceana, and Judge (Susan) Sniegowski will spend half of her time or more in Oceana. Now, we have them both here.”
Krieger also noted the cost and a loss of service for Mason County. Squires asked Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky what kind of a cost increase there will be with the realignment, but Knizacky said those numbers have yet to be figured out.
Commissioner Jody Hartley noted the county’s judges endorsed the realignment.