PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A balanced budget for 2022 was passed unanimously during a regular meeting Tuesday night of the Mason County Board of Commissioners at the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Only minor tweaks were made to the budget for the county’s finance committee, but no major shifts in funds were made, said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
“As far as actual funding amounts and funding going to various departments, that did not change,” Knizacky said.
Board Chair Janet Andersen praised the work of her fellow commissioners and Knizacky in getting the budget completed and balanced for 2022.
“The work sessions that we’ve done and the work of the county administrator (is what) allows us to arrive at a balanced budget,” she said.
Several officials gave annual reports to the board before it conducted its business portion of the meeting. Mason County Drain Commissioner discussed the many projects his office oversaw, noting that much of the work done to drains was done by private owners and overseen by his office.
Mason-Lake Conservation District Executive Director Dani McGarry gave the report for the district. She outlined the many projects that the district has continued to work with, saying the tree sale, the household hazardous waste collection and the programs offered are going well. She did say, though, that much of the income is grant-based, and it’s partially led to a significant amount of turnover for the district for employees.
Joe VanHassel, the deputy equalization director, said millage reduction fractions took place, 18 in all. He described it as each unit received as much taxes it could although property values jumped because of increases in home sales.
“Basically, when people are buying houses so much further than their taxable value… If you follow the real estate market, people are offering way more, so you start seeing those jumps happen,” VanHassel said. “The assessments are getting further and further apart from each other in making that jump. That’s why we’re seeing so much millage reduction fractions happen.
“One thing that I think is misunderstood is that a millage reduction fraction is a bad thing. A millage reduction fraction means you got every bit of tax dollars you could,” he said.
Rick Plummer gave the Soldiers and Sailors Fund report. Plummer outlined the aid for funerals increased, and the work the fund does with both public and private partners worked well for veterans. The fund also has assisted with emergency funds and work for veterans in need.
“We all come together to partner on emergency requests,” Plummer said. “I think it’s exceptional, I think you’ll all agree, that we have this public-private collaboration in this county. You should be proud of yourselves. It really serves as a model for the rest of the country.”
The county’s zoning ordinance was amended to allow for the changes to the ordinance to enact the changes for solar power during the business portion of the meeting. The changes were worked on by the county’s planning commission. The changes were passed, but with Nick Krieger dissenting in a roll call vote. There was no discussion as the resolution was considered.