PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The Mason County Board of Commissioners voted to back a grant application and architecture fees for a proposed covered riding arena at the Mason County Fairgrounds during its regular meeting Tuesday night in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board supported the submission of an application to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Spark grant for the development of a covered riding arena at the Mason County Fairgrounds at the request of the Western Michigan Fair Association..
The county stated it is making a financial commitment to the structure in the amount of $1,045,300, and supports the county and fair board seek $1 million in Spark grant funds. The board voted unanimously to back the grant application.
“This is similar to the (previous) DNR grant (the county and fair board sought). They have $65 million of funding in three different rounds starting in January. The fair board would like for us to apply for the grant,” said Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky before the board voted.
The board also approved providing the first $5,840 of services with architect MCSA Group to build a covered riding arena structure on an unanimous vote. The fair board agreed to reimburse the county for the architecture funds.
Early in the meeting, right after the first public comment period, John Lammi, the president of the Western Michigan Fair Association, delivered the board’s annual report. He praised the work of the fair board and the relationship between the fair board and the county.
“I think we were pretty well recovered from (COVID-19),” Lammi said of the 2022 edition of the fair. “Our numbers were good, but our numbers would have been incredible had we not had Saturday rained out.”
Senior center contracts
The county board approved contracts for services for each of the four senior centers.
One contract with the City of Ludington provides $236,656 for the Ludington Senior Center. Another contract is with Mason County Central Schools for services at the Scottville Senior Center in the amount of $269,500.
The contract with the Tallman Lake Senior Center is in the amount of $45,000, and the contract with the Free Soil Area Senior Center $36,130.
Board appointments
Several individuals were appointed to various boards by the county commission. Those included:
• Wallace Cain, Mary Bedker and Lyle Hanson were appointed to the Council on Aging;
• Dennis Dunlap, Alan Neushwander and Michael Shaw were appointed to the Mason County Planning Commission;
• Kim Halladay was appointed to the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan;
• Wayne Andersen, Michael Genter and Brian Koblinski were appointed to the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission;
• Natalie Grochowski to the Mason County District Library;
• Scott Biggs to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation Board and the Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board;
• Lisa Hoffman and Jerry Jensen to the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals;
• Tom Postma to the Mason County Tax Allocation Board;
• Cain to the Mason County Construction Code Board of Appeals;
• Deb Del Zoppo to the Mason County Road Commission;
Other business
In other business, the board decided to:
• The board decided to ask the Buildings, Planning, Drains and Airport committee to decide on a path forward for providing broadband throughout the county. The next scheduled committee meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 27.
• The board approved the proposed airport capital plan for 2023 through 2027.
• The board honored two longtime retiring employees. One is Mark Niemeyer, who spent 29 years with the county in the Friend of the Court. Det. Sgt. Tom Posma has spent 28 years with the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
• The board set 7 p.m., Dec. 28 as its budget amendment meeting.