PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — How the county plans to hire a new county administrator was the bulk of the time spent during a regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky announced his impending retirement for February 2024 last fall, and the board began to discuss the process to search for replacing the only administrator the county has known.
The board discussed whether to handle the search process itself or to seek out a consultant to assist in hiring a new administrator. Knizacky said the process that was done to hire him went through the county’s personnel committee. But, a consultant could do some things the county might not.
“Basically, their purpose is to get more candidates than when you normally would get and also get a screening process to do the work if the board doesn’t want to do an extensive search,” Knizacky said.
Commissioner Lew Squires said he would like to know some of the fees that consultants charge to conduct a search for a new administrator.
Knizacky recommended the board consider a nationwide search, and he said that although there are differences from state to state for people in similar positions, working through the long processes of the public sector are similar enough.
“I think we need to cast a wide net,” said Commissioner Jody Hartley.
Because there is a year before his retirement, Knizacky said the board could put out the ads in different trade organizations and do its own search. If the results do not yield what the board is looking for, it then could seek out a consultant. Or, the board could bring on a consultant to assist in cutting the field of prospective administrators down to make a hire.
Knizacky has many roles within the county as well as areas of expertise that some or even all of the potential candidates may not have. He said there could be an instance or instances where another hire will need to be made to shore up areas where a future administrator’s skills are lacking.
Emergency management report
Liz Reimink, outgoing emergency management coordinator, had a resolution passed in her honor. Read aloud by Hartley.
Reimink was caught by surprise by the resolution.
“How did that get deleted from my agenda?” she said quietly, drawing a laugh
Earlier in the meeting, Reimink delivered an early annual report — she normally delivers it in July — but this week is her final week with Mason County.
Reimink said some of the grant dollars and how they’re distributed will be more stringent going forward. The activities for preparedness will need to be more tied to potential terrorism threats with that list of activities shinking, and the matching amounts from local sources is expected to increase.
“It is getting little bit harder in the grant (area),” she said.
Reimink highlighted the CodeRED application program, too. A test was planned for Tuesday, and she said a survey was planned for after Tuesday’s test.
She hopes that her successor continues to continue with the Prepare Fair, an event in the fall that encourages citizens to take the necessary precautions for emergency situations.
“It’s a great event to meet our first reconsiders and pick up preparedness items,” Reimink said. “Hopefully, the effort continues. It really push preparedness.”
Reimink, who is in her final week with the county and is heading to Indiana University for a similar position, said turnover in the emergency management department isn’t just her position. Two other part-time individuals also left the office.
“It’s going to be a clean slate in the emergency management office, but I feel like we’re leaving it in good shape,” Reimink said.
Knizacky said the emergency management coordinator position is posted and one response was received so far.
Reimink began her report by showing a clip of the Daily News that included a photo of her being hired 16 years ago. Tuesday, she said she wore the same shirt she did the day she was hired.
After he report but before the resolution, the commissioners thanked Reimink for her work with the county.
Veterans services
John Cotten, the director of veterans’ services for the county, gave his annual report. He said he worked with 192 veterans over the course of the last year. He handles about 10 telephone calls a day, and the result of those calls ends in face-to-face meetings and even seeking out benefits.
Some of the assistance includes getting roughly 50 veterans assistance in getting memberships with the Lakeshore Food Club, and it includes getting one veteran a new furnace, windows and a door along with propane so the veteran wasn’t using a kerosene heater in his home.
Overall, his office serves about 10% of the county’s veterans at this time, Cotten said.
Threat of litigation
Dr. Michelle Kuster, in an email to the board, asked it to reach a point where it resolves a contract between her firm, All Access Care, and the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. The county, on behalf of the sheriff, entered into a contract with Kuster’s firm to provide medical services to jail inmates in 2021 and 2022.
Kuster stated that the sheriff’s office breached the contract, and it needs to be resolved. Kuster is seeking a financial payoff that is stated in the contract as well as a written mutual statement from both her office and the sheriff’s office that each “now stand in good faith related to the partnership and services regarding the history of this contract.”
Senior services
During public comment, Wally Cain of the Mason County Council on Aging, urged the county board to continue to move forward with bringing about changes in delivering services for the county’s senior citizens.