PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — County department heads presented proposals for funding for various items during a special meeting Monday evening of the Mason County Board of Commissioners at the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The purpose of the meeting was a budget work session, and no items were added to the agenda for action. The board did, though, have a closed session to discuss union negotiations, and that portion lasted approximately 56 minutes.
After the closed session, Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said the 20 items before the county board were some that have been considered by it for many years.
“It’s time for the board to make some hard decisions on what you want to do on these requests because they’ve been hanging out there for a while, and if the board thinks they’re important in priorities, then we need to talk about how we fund those,” Knizacky said.
Mason County Board Chair Janet Andersen concurred as she was wrapping up the meeting.
“Obviously, there is five things we have to fund off the top,” Andersen said. “And in looking at the others, we have to look at capitol costs or annual costs and how we need to arrive, like Fabian said, to give him some direction that the board chooses to take.
“It’s time to say we’re going to do this or we’re not going to do this,” she said later. “I think the discussion was good, and needed.”
The proposals ranged from capital improvement projects to those that have year-to-year costs for ranging from personnel to longterm investments in projects.
The five items Andersen referred to that need to be completed included the union negotiations, changing the inmate medical provider for the Mason County Jail, the retirement of the Friend of the Court referee, an increase in pension contributions and a request to shift funding from grant sources to county sources to fund a position within the Emergency Management Department.
That left 15 other items for the county to prioritize, some that included the addition of staff, raises to some employees or expansion of job duties with pay increases. Sheriff Kim Cole had several of the 15 items, and he prioritized courthouse security as the top of his list.
“You’ve got decide what you want,” Cole said after describing several different options for providing security at the building, saying the current proposal calls for three full-time deputies. “I don’t work at the courthouse. I don’t see the dangers at the courthouse.
“But if you look at the paper and see what’s going on across the country or you turn on the TV and you see what’s going on across the nation, what is the first thing somebody always says? I thought it would never happen here.”
Cole also had requests for replacement of weapons, additional overtime hours for his deputies and a storage facility for items such as the marine patrol.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly described just how overwhelmed her office has become in the past handful of years because of various changes in laws, and she requested an additional full-time employee to assist with concealed pistol licenses and elections. Kelly said the office, with a new employee, would allow for tasks to be redistributed. Without the employee, service to the public could be lessened.
“Under the current conditions, it is not possible for the staff to complete the tasks that are required of this office in a timely manner with the staffing at the current levels,” Kelly said.
The courts had a handful of requests. One was from 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski, who was seeking to have the person serving as a court administrator to be paid similar to other court administrators at nearby counties. The position in question is being funded primarily as a clerk, she said.
“For years and years, our court administrator has been doing a job with increasing and increasing amounts of responsibility without the corresponding increase in pay or hours in the office,” Sniegowski said. “This really is a full-time job (and) 35 hours a week, you just can’t get the job done in that.”
She proposed making the position salaried with a pay increase.
The administrator’s position, Sniegowski described, was one where all three judges as well as the Friend of the Court referee and the magistrate, works to coordinate schedules and courtroom time.
“Right now, we’re piecemealing this. Looking at a more broader perspective would make sense to me, but the way that we’re set up, it leaves us coming and asking… I’m coming and asking and someone is coming and asking for the same thing,” Sniegowski said.
Commissioner Nick Krieger said maybe a broader look is something that could happen with all of the courts.
“I don’t think we want to be duplicating (work),” he said.
Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis had a pair of requests. One was also an increase in pay for his clerical staff as they were working seven hours per day. The other was to hire a full-time Friend of Court referee because Jack Bulger is retiring.
Nellis said the position was part-time, and Bulger also worked as an official in Oceana County. Where Oceana County has combined its juvenile court and Friend of Court referee from two separate part-time positions to one full-time position, Mason County does not have that situation.
“I have posted the job as a half-time position. I started out about seven days ago, and I think we go until the 13th of August,” Nellis said. “We haven’t gotten any takers, yet, and I’m getting a little concerned about whether or not we’re going to get anyone to apply for that position as a part-time position.”
Nellis said an attorney with five years worth of family court experience is needed for the position, and typically an attorney would need to give up their private practice to become the part-time referee.
However, if the position were full-time, Nellis said the caseload would keep the person busy.
“We could use that position to do juvenile court referee work… There are things that an attorney referee could do such as review hearings, some trials, some termination hearings and things like that,” Nellis said. “We’ve thrown around some ideas of having that person fulfill some responsibilities in the Friend of the Court office as well.”
Nellis said the goal is to find someone to do the job part-time, then maybe three-quarters time and then full-time, if necessary.
The board was asked to make a list of their 15 priorities and forward those on to Andersen by Aug. 16.