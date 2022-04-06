The number of juveniles that need to be housed is at a tipping point, and the Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider the possibility of allowing troubled children in the juvenile system to be housed downstate at its next regular meeting.
The county board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Airport’s committee room.
The county is considering an agreement with Monroe County to secure treatment beds in the Monroe County Youth Center. According to a memo from Charlie Gunsell, the Mason County Probate & Family Court administrator and juvenile referee, the county is seeking two beds at a cost of $175 per day for each bed for the remainder of the year.
“There is an incredible shortage of juvenile treatment/detention beds in the State of Michigan at this time,” Gunsell wrote.
The shortage is for a variety of reasons. Gunsell stated Ottawa County is not accepting kids from outside its county. Three other centers likewise are doing the same because of low staffing levels. Another is not accepting children because the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate must be under 10 percent. A sixth, in Allen County Indiana, near Fort Wayne, is full and is not accepting kids.
Residential treatment centers also are putting a crunch on accepting kids, Gunsell stated. Two in the state reduced their overall bed capacity by 500 and 150 beds, respectively. Two others have waiting lists of a year or more. Three others are not feasible because of distance or a complete shutdown by the state or other reasons.
“We currently have seven children placed,” Gunsell stated. “We have three additional children that will need placement as soon as the court process concludes.
“This is an unusually high number of placements for Mason County.”
Zoning consultant
The county board is considering hiring Williams & Works to serve as a consultant with the Mason County Planning Commission and the Mason County Zoning Office as they work on updating the county’s zoning ordinance.
According to a memo from Mason County Zoning and Building Director Cayla Sanders, the zoning department received four bids for the five-year ordinance update from McKenna, Progressive AE, Spicer Group and Williams & Works. The planning commission is asking the county hire Williams & Works.
The firm was a consultant on amendments to the zoning ordinance in 2010, and it assisted with the updates to the master plan in 2013 and 2020.
The bid is for $20,100.
Other business
• The county board will consider approving changes to its brownfield redevelopment guidelines as it relates to housing. The changes proposed are removing restrictions on brownfield spending, allowing a revolving loaned fund capture and usage and removing a cap of 15 percent on contingency if the city approves stipulations where it pays a portion or all of the revenue for water or sewer to the brownfield authority, dependent upon whether a brownfield applicant applies to receive school education taxes.
• The board will consider approving a temporary part-time employee for 20 hours per week for 51st Circuit Court. The court has several additional trials before it, and the employee would work from April 18 through Dec. 31, if approved.
• Three reports will be heard prior to the adoption of resolutions. The 2022 Equalization Report will be given by its director, Tony Meyaard.
The annual reports for the Mason County Airport and the Michigan State University Extension office will also be delivered.