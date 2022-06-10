The Mason County Board of Commissioners will host a public hearing and consider a brownfield redevelopment plan for a project proposed for 106 Laura St. in Ludington as a part of its regular meeting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The North Shore Redevelopment Project plans to revitalize the property by building four three-story apartment buildings. The total estimated investment is approximately $20 million and the project would begin this summer.
The project was proposed in 2021, and initially sought the benefits of brownfield redevelopment. It was delayed though, as changes were sought to some of the local guidelines in place for the county authority. Some changes were made for housing developments only by the county commission earlier this year.
The board will also review a management agreement between Mason County and the Mason County Economic Development Corporation & Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (EDC/BRA). The Mason County EDC/BRA has agreed to pay Mason County $2,756 per year as compensation for services, including financial records, minutes, dissemination of information, keeping of records and other support duties necessary to keep both entities in order.
An agreement between airport flight operations and MIFlight tours is up for approval by the board as well. MIFlight Tours is requesting the right to provide helicopter rides while being stationed at the Mason County Airport. They are also requesting a lease of an airport hangar.
MIFlight Tours is Michigan’s largest helicopter sight-seeing tour operator. The Ludington location would have two tour routes, one that goes north along the lakeshore and one that goes south around the city and down the shoreline.
The board will vote on a resolution urging the U.S Department of Labor to abandon a proposed Wagner-Peyser staffing rule change would require states to use state merit staff to provide employment services, reversing the current federal policy that allows states flexibility in staffing.
Mason County’s board received correspondence from Cass, Iosco, Menominee and Tuscola counties where each opposed Michigan House Bills 4729, 4730, 4731 and 4732 that would undermine the integrity of register of deeds and treasurer offices. Zillow has been lobbying in the Michigan Legislature to pass these bills. The board will vote on whether or not it will oppose the bills as well.
The board will be presented two bids on Tuesday, one to seal the parking lot of the Mason County Airport and the other to repair the flagpole at the Mason County Courthouse. West Michigan Seal Coat LLC will present a low bid of $6,456.40 for a coal tar sealer, edge preparation, hot rubber crack fill, line striping, handicap symbol and arrow symbol.
Flagpoles Etc. will present a bid and the Terms and Conditions of sale for the delivery and installation of the new flagpole. The quoted cost is $1,581.99.
Two annual reports will be delivered, one by the Planning & Zoning Department and the Building Department from Cayla Sanders and the other from Mason-Oceana Department of Health and Human Services Director Janet Vyse-Staszak.