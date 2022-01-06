The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be looking at deciding who will be its chair, meetings and work sessions for 2023 and more when it meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday, at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
The board will be deciding on who will be its chair for 2022 as well as setting the meeting days and times for the year as a part of its agenda. Meeting days and times proposed are for one per month, typically the second Tuesday of each month, alternating between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. with the meetings at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
There are also four work sessions as a part of the considerations by the board. The first scheduled session is 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 25, to discuss the future use of the Mason County Airport.
The eastern portion of the airport was cleared out by the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce when it decided to move to downtown Ludington to the intersection of Loomis Street and Rath Avenue. The chamber is in the former offices of Smith & Eddy Insurance, which consolidated offices into its Scottville office.
The May 24 work session topic is broadband, July 26 is for the discussion of priorities in the 2023 budget with Sept. 27 slated to be a 2023 budget work session. A fifth work session is also proposed for Nov. 22 for a topic to be determined.
The use of the airport’s conference room is also the topic of a resolution the board will consider Tuesday morning.
The county is going to review and potentially pass rules and regulations for the use of the conference room at the Mason County Airport. Previously, the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce managed the use of the building, but the chamber moved to a downtown Ludington location at the first of the year.
Groups and organizations not affiliated with the county’s government will need to complete a room request form and pay a fee under the proposal. There will be a $100 deposit for the use of the room. For room use during business hours, the fee is $50 for up to four hours and an additional $30 per hour charge after four hours. For room use after 5 p.m. or on weekends, there is a $100 fee proposed with $30 per hour after four hours.
Animal control contract
A proposed contract to be used by the Mason County Animal Control is a resolution under consideration by the board. The proposed contract calls for the animal to be vaccinated and licensed. If the animal is not vaccinated for rabies, the person adopting the animal will need to do so. The adopter also will be required to purchase a license.
The animal is also going to be “altered” or spayed/neutered, but a veterinarian may decide that it can be excused if “the animal has serious, permanent medical or health problems that prevent alteration.”
To get an animal spayed or neutered, the person adopting it will need to pay a $25 deposit. The deposit is able to be returned if the adopter has the animal spayed or neutered.
Open Meetings Act
The county will consider a resolution to not assist other counties in the state in making a change to the Open Meetings Act.
Tuscola County in the Thumb area of Michigan contacted other counties with a population with less than 75,000 people to see if those counties would join in hiring a lobbying firm to push the state legislature to change the OMA to allow for remote attendance and participation.
That change came into being so counties could conduct business near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the changes to OMA had sunset clauses that took effect at the start of this year. Tuscola County and others, including Oceana County, support a change in the law for remote attendance if there is a quorum in-person for a meeting.
Mason County’s Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee is recommending the county decline Tuscola County’s pursuit of those changes to make them permanent.
Other business
In other business, the board will consider a The Mason County Sheriff’s Office request to purchase a 2022 Ford F150 to replace a 2016 Chevy Tahoe that had 118,772 miles in late December. The cost of the truck is $41,103, and to outfit it with the gear Deputy Ken Baum and his K9 will need increases the cost to $60,909.