The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear reports from Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink and Dr. Lisa Hotovy of the West Michigan Community Mental Health System at its regular board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, at the Mason County Airport conference center.
The board will consider a letter of agreement between the county, the sheriff and the Fraternal Order of Police, the bargaining unit representing the deputies. The agreement concerns vacation time. Undersheriff Derrek Wilson, a memo to the board, stated that the impacts of COVID-19 pushed the sheriff to cancel all vacation and personal time off until June 15.
And, a week later, the sheriff’s office began manning a COVID-19 screening area outside the courthouse each business day.
Wilson is requesting that all current vacation and personal leave time be extended to June 30, 2021.
Another resolution covers the same request for those employees at the sheriff’s office that are members of the Teamsters Union Local 214.
The county commission will also consider applying for a grant under the first responders hazard pay premiums program from the federal government and administered through the state.
According to the drafted resolution, the Finance, Personnel and Rules Committee is recommending applying for up to $1,000 per eligible law enforcement or local corrections officer to cover wages and eligible fringe benefits.
The board will also consider:
• Approve a temporary increase of hours for the veterans’ affairs officer from 20 hours per week to 24 hours per week;
• Approving the acceptance of a 2019-20 hazardous materials emergency grant from the state in the amount of $1,850;
• Approve an agreement between the West Michigan Regional Medical Consortium and the county where the consortium is the fiduciary for grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security;
• Approving an increase in hours for the part-time crime victims advocate from 16 hours per week to 20 hours per week temporarily;
• Approving a lease agreement with Ludington Rental;
• Approve a proposal and agreement with Assessing Solutions to handle the equalization for the county with Anthony Meyaard to serve as the county’s equalization director because Tom Routhier retired. The board also will create a full-time position of deputy equalization director and will allow for Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky to fill the position, if the resolution passes.
• Selling a mower deck from the Mason County Airport;
• Approve an agreement with Land Information Access Association for website support;
• Approve an agreement with the state’s Department of Transportation for the Mason County Airport through the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
• Approve eliminating the permit required and fee related to fences.