The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider approving the county’s equalization report and more items when it meets for its regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The equalization report will be considered by the board. It indicates that real property values rose 7.99% across Mason County with the highest increases coming in Free Soil (10.26%) and Pere Marquette (10.19%) townships. The lowest increases were in Amber (5.64%) and Summit (5.87%) townships. All municipalities saw an increase
Total values in the county rose 7.36%, with Free Soil Township (10.04%) seeing the biggest increase. All municipalities had an increase.
The county’s equalized value saw an 11.42% increase to $2.9 billion and the taxable value had a 7.36% increase to more than $2.3 billion. The equalized value increase surpassed the previous high in the previous 30 years when it increased 10.79% in 2002.
The taxable value increase was third-highest in the past 30 years, behind 2013 (7.91%) and 2007 (7.83%).
Both increases in rates were nearly double of 2022.
The preliminary budget shows a projected fund balance of a little less than $10.5 million, a decrease from the amended 2023 budget of more than $16.5 million.
Four officials will give their annual updates to the board — Tony Meyaard of equalization, John O’Connor of the Mason County Airport, Dr. Lisa Hotovy Williams of West Michigan Community Mental Health and Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
The board will consider an independent contractor agreement with Tom Cosenza for mechanical and plumbing inspections. The contract is necessary because of the retirement of Thomas Story, the county’s current inspector. Story plans to retire May 1.
The board will consider appointing one person of the following to an open position on the Mason County Department of Health and Human Services Board, with the term ending on Oct. 31: Sue Andersen, Christiane Fonnesbeck, Charles Lange, Christopher Miller and Dr. Charles Pollard.