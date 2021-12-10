The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear a presentation about the Western Michigan Fair while also considering a future project for the fairgrounds during its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
Outgoing Western Michigan Fair Association President Ken Ferwerda is scheduled to meet with the board to give his annual report. The slides included in the packet for the board included project and event highlights for the fair and thoughts on the passing of longtime board member and supporter Roger Hansen.
Ferwerda’s presentation is one of two before the county board. Michigan State University Extension 4-H/Tech Wizards Program Coordinator Aaron Myers is giving a presentation, too, titled, “Back to the Fair — Face to Face.”
The item being considered by the board is the hiring of an architect to provide services for drafting plans to build a covered riding structure at the Mason County Fairgrounds. In a resolution to be considered by the board, the WMFA board is asking for help with securing grants from the Michigan Department of Resources and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Part of that help is considering hiring MCSA Group for $11,680 for architectural services.
The Grand Rapids-based firm stated it will assist in drafting plans for a 300-foot by 150-foot covered riding structure as the county and fair board pursue a grant through the Natural Resources Trust Fund. It also proposed assisting the county and fair board with the grant application. The $11,680 will cover the site development plan, a development cost estimate and the grant application.
Amnesty program
The board will consider giving amnesty to dog owners to get their licenses up to date. Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz stated that revenues from 2015 to 2021 dropped nearly in half, from $62,340 to $35,825.
“There is no doubt COVID has played a part in 2020-2021 as we are not receiving revenue related to late fees,” Kmetz wrote in a memo to Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. “However, we are seeing a decline in overall licenses purchased as a general trend.”
The amnesty period being considered by the board would be from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2022, to allow for delinquent licenses to be purchased without penalty. If approved, the penalty will be reinstated on April 1, 2022.
Appointments
The county board will consider several appointments to various board and commissions. Those include:
• Janet Andersen and Steve Bieniek for two seats on the Mason County Planning Commission that expire on Dec. 31, 2024;
• Randy Belair to represent District 3 and Andrew Kaatz to represent District 6 for the Mason County Council on Aging for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2023. Three seats remain open to represent districts No. 1 and 4;
• Kim Halladay for the Area Agency on Aging of Western Michigan’s board of directors for a term that expires Dec. 31, 2022;
• Steve Begnoche for the Mason County Parks & Recreation Commission for a term that expires Dec. 31, 2024;
• Richard Alway to represent Amber Township, Jim Newkirk to represent the City of Scottville and Matthew Fournier to present the general public of Mason County for the Mason County Board of Public Works for terms that expire Dec. 31, 2024;
• Jennifer Doggett and Deanne Gancarz for Mason County District Library Board terms that expire Dec. 31, 2025;
• Jim Gallie to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority Board for terms ending Dec. 31, 2027;
• Nicholas Krieger and Scott Ward to the MSU Extension District 5 Advisory Council for terms that expire Dec. 31, 2023;
• Gerald Bleau, Rita Copenhaver, Sharon Edgar, Mitch Foster, Michael Genter, Todd Harland, Dave Hasenbank, Belinda Jabrocki, Gary Castonia and Ronald Bacon to the Mason County Solid Waste Management Planning Committee for terms ending Dec. 31, 2023, filling 10 of 14 seats.
• Tom Posma to the Tax Allocation Board for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022; and
• Lois Krepps and Krieger to the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals for terms ending Dec. 31, 2024.