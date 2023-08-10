The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider adding a school resource officer for the West Shore Educational Service District, appointing members of the newly created Mason County Land Bank Authority Board and hire a senior services coordinator, according to a packet for its next regular meeting.
The county board will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport. At the meeting, the board will consider an agreement between the sheriff’s office, itself and West Shore ESD for a school resource officer.
According to the agreement, West Shore ESD will pay the county $133,333 each year to cover a portion of the costs of the school resource officer during the school year. The county will pay the balance of the cost of the officer. The county will be paid twice a year for the officer.
The cost of the officer is not only the wages and benefits but also outfitting the officer with equipment and a vehicle.
Land bank authority
Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz is recommending four people to be named to the Mason County Land Bank Authority Board out of 11 who applied. He is recommending Fabian Knizacky, Janet Anderson, Mark Barnett and Jim Riffle to the board. Those who also applied were Rita Copenhaver, Rick Deering, Jamie Healy, Monica Schuyler, Cynthia Tanner, John Terzano and Steve Winczewski.
In Kmetz’s recommendation, he said Barnett would do well to be a township or city official while Andersen, Knizacky and Riffle would be for at-large seats.
The county established a land bank at its July meeting, and Kmetz would serve as the board’s chairperson as the county treasurer. A land bank is established by a local government so that the land bank may purchase a piece of property that is blighted or tax reverted in order to then resell it to potential developers.
In creating a land bank, Kmetz told the commission in July that it would allow for the county to potentially receive $500,000 in additional grant funds.
Senior services coordinator
The board will consider hiring Susan Evans as its Mason County Senior Services Coordinator, a part-time position.
Evans is currently a program manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Muskegon. She previously worked in the Bradenton and Sarasota, Florida, areas at Tidewell Hospice and Sun Communities, a retirement community.
Opiate litigation
The board will consider entering into a participation agreement to receive a little less than $200,000 from the settlement agreement with Walgreens and the State of Michigan. According to a memo in the packet, the agreement involves joining the Walgreens National Opioid Settlement where the company is set to pay $175.2 million in the next 15 years with the funds to be distributed statewide. Attorneys that negotiated the settlement stated Mason County’s share was approximately $194,499.36.