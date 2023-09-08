The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear a report from its building and zoning while also consider capital improvement plans, senior millage requests and more during its regularly scheduled meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport in Pere Marquette Township, 5300 U.S. 10.
The board will hear a report from Cayla Sanders, the Mason County zoning and building director. Also on the agenda is public input for hazard mitigation with Stephan Carlson. Carlson is the program manager for economic development and local government services with West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.
As a part of the Planning and Zoning Department, Sanders’ written report reflects that the number of permits for 2022 was 225, an increase over the COVID-affected years of 2020 and 2021, but not as high as 2019 when 253 permits were pulled. However, the revenue from the permits was $18,740, higher than 2019, but not as high as the 10-year high in 2017 of $23,135. Most of the site plan work was done in Amber Township.
Most of the applications were for routine zoning, and that includes site plan reviews and administrative site plan reviews. Pole buildings and garages were the majority of the permits issued.
The board will consider its five-year capital improvement program. For 2024, there are several projects with the costliest being the rehabilitation of one of the runways at the airport at a cost of more than $1.5 million. Overall, the airport’s projects include remaking the other runaway, working on the lighting and more installations at a cost of more than $1.7 million. Other large-dollar expenses are for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office with two road patrol vehicles and replacing the 1999 Boston Whaler.
The board will consider approving senior millage funding allocation requests for 2024. Those requests include $291,000 for the Scottville Senior Center, $239,494 for the Ludington Senior Center, $45,288 for the Tallman Lake Senior Center and $51,840 for the Free Soil Senior Center. Neither the Mason County Central Schools Meals Program nor HELP Inc is slated to receive funds from the millage.
The meals program nor HELP Inc received funding in 2023.
The board will consider appointing an airport consultant selection committee. According to the resolution in the packet, the Federal Aviation Administration requires airports that receive federal funding to go through a consultant procurement process. The resolution names commissioners Steve Hull, Janet Andersen and Nick Krieger with Airport Manager John O’Connor and Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
The board will consider extending the contract for courthouse security for a three-year deal with a 3% increase to paying the firm annually for each year.
The board will consider hosting a public hearing to comply with Truth in Taxation at the Oct. 10 evening meeting.
The board will consider appointing members of the Board of County Canvassers. Two Republicans and two Democrats are typically chosen. The Mason County Democrats submitted the names of Chris Fonnesbeck, Mary Wickwire and Janet Pollard to be considered. The Mason County Republicans submitted the animus of Cynthia Johnson, Jason Kirkpatrick and Shaun Shoemate.