Six different firms put in proposals to assist in the search for a new county administrator, according to materials in the packet for the Mason County Board of Commissioners. The board will consider those proposals and more during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
Several of the firms are in Michigan, with another based in California and one in Illinois.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky announced his impeding retirement after more than 30 years on the job. His retirement is scheduled to take place in early 2024, and the county board decided to seek proposals from consultants to aid in hiring the next administrator.
Michigan Leadership Institute submitted a proposal costing $7,950, with direct expenses to not exceed $1,000. The firm is owned by Genesee Intermediate School District. The proposal lays out a 14-week search process, but states it can be changed to meet the county’s needs.
The group is proposing that Consultant Chet Janik assist with the search. Janik is a former administrator at CEO for Leelanau County. The firm also has Ludington High School alum Dave Killips as a member of its staff. Killips is the regional president for the southwestern part of the state, and he assisted Ludington Area Schools with its most recent search for a superintendent.
Pivot Group of Zeeland submitted a proposal outlining an 8-week search process, which could be adapted to the needs of the county. The cost of Pivot Group proposal is $9,700, and the firm’s travel expenses for its consultant include up to three trips to the county for in-person meetings. Visits in addition to the three included in the quote are billed at $100 per hour, $340 for a half day or $680 for a full day.
CPS HR Consulting of Sacramento, California, submitted a proposal with fees totaling $30,000. The fees are based on a recruiter’s time at $125 per hour including the cost of brochures, advertising, consultant travel, printing/shipping, background checks and other expenses.
CPS HR lays out a timeline of 12-14 weeks. The firm touted its ability to place city and county leaders, primarily in the West from California to Texas with the closest being in Columbia, Missouri. It also cited a reference from the City of Cincinnati’s police chief. The firm stated that two recruiters will work for the county, if the firm is hired. One is David Niemeyer who worked in local government management for nearly 40 years in suburban Chicago. His associate is Rachael Danke who has worked primarily in California.
The Andrews Group of Ann Arbor submitted a proposal for the search, and its timeline begins in mid-July with the administrator being in place by Dec. 1. The group has experience with Jackson and Washtenaw counties as well as the City of Ann Arbor. Group owner Karen Andrews will lead the project, according to the proposal.
The fee for the Andrew Group is 24% per each hired individual’s first-year proposed compensation that includes base salary, estimated bonuses and any additional compensation or bonuses with the county, and not to exceed $30,000.
Walsh Municipal Services of Okemos has a proposal for the county. The company assisted Berrien, Alpena, Gratiot, Clinton and Van Buren counties and more than 60 additional counties in previous searches. The timeline set out by Walsh is on a four-month schedule with a new appointment potentially coming in early November.
The fee for Walsh Municipal Services is $12,900, and it includes consultant travel, publication costs and a background check.
GovHR USA of Northbrook, Illinois, submitted a proposal for consideration. The firm has a local recruiter that would be assigned to the county — Ryan Cotton, a vice president in the firm who lives in Grand Haven. Cotton previously was a city manager in Holland and Grand Haven and the village manager in Spring Lake. He assisted with a search in Kalamazoo County.
The firm lays out a 14-week process for the recruitment of a new administrator. A cost was not included in the proposal.
Land bank authority
The county board will consider the creation of the Mason County Land Bank Authority, which would be realized through an agreement between the State Land Bank Authority and the county treasurer’s office.
In a memo to the county board, Mason County Treasurer Andy Kmetz stated that with the creation of a county-wide land bank, the county may capture an additional $500,000 in grant funds for blight/demolition and building stabilization. That is in addition to the $200,000 by two local municipalities to address the same issues.
“With housing being one of the biggest issues in our county, the land bank can address blight and safety issues while returning homes to habitable conditions along with the ability to connect first-time home buyers with affordable prices,” Kmetz wrote to the board.
The proposed county-wide land bank authority would have a board consisting of the county treasurer, a township or city official appointed by the county commission and three other at-large residents of Mason County as appointed by the county commission. The treasurer would serve as the chairperson.
School resource officer
The county board will consider hiring a school resource officer for the West Shore Educational Service District.
According to a letter signed by West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey, the district received a three-year, $200,000 grant from the Michigan State Police for a school resource officer with 50% of that amount coming from the district.
Between the grant and the required match, the ESD would be able to cover an on-site SRO when school is in session for the next three years, Jeffrey wrote in a memo to Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole.
Jeffrey added that sustainability beyond that period of time is also a priority,
The estimated cost for a deputy, according to budget submitted to the county board, is $162,169.97 per year with more upfront costs in the first year for equipment such as a vehicle, radio, firearms, cameras and other gear.
Airport runways
The board will consider a bid from Reith-Riley to rehabilitate runaway 8/26 and build a vertical/visual guidance system runway 8 PAPI at the airport.
The bid is in the amount of more than $1.5 million. Of that amount, nearly all of it will go toward the rehabilitation of the runways. More than $43,000 will go toward the vertical runway.
Broadband services
The county board will consider approving a bid from Aspen Smart Networks to design a county-owned broadband infrastructure and provide an estimated cost of construction of a fiber optic network. The cost of the design work is $168,000.
Aspen Smart Networks has worked on and off for the past two years — and at the previous time known as Aspen Wireless — largely in a consulting capacity with area leaders to assist Mason County in wiring each home and residence to the internet.
The firm included a non-collusion affidavit as a part of its proposal, signed by the company’s president, Jim Selby.
Settlement of claim
The board will consider paying $70,000 to All Access Care as a settlement of a claim.
According to the board resolution, All Access Care’s Dr. Michelle Cranick-Kuster sought $144,000 because her firm’s contract for medical services at the Mason County Jail was not properly terminated. Knizacky negotiated the settlement to $70,000, and the county is seeking a release of reliability from Cranick-Kuster and All Access Care.