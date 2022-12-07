The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider a pair of resolutions that could bring a new addition to the Mason County Fairgrounds when it meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport.
The board will consider hiring an architect to draw up plans for a covered riding arena structure at the fairgrounds.
The contract would be with the MCSA Group, and the county is agreeing to pay the first $5,840 for the architectural services. The services are in pursuit of a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund SPARK Grant.
In a second resolution, the commissioners will consider making a commitment of more than $1 million in matching funds for the SPARK Grant from the DNR. The fair board is seeking $1 million in a grant while the county is considering $1,045,300 in matching funds for a total project cost of more than $2 million.
The board will hear the annual report from the Western Michigan Fair Association.
The highlights from 2022 included several events held throughout the year and during fair week in August. There were seven open horse shows and the additional Spartan Spectacular and Harbor Classic quarter horse shows. Three car shows were hosted also there. The fairgrounds also hosted two medication take-back events, among several other events.
The board improved the lighting in the pit area and for the demolition derby. And Wing Barn No. 27 was repainted and restored. The arena concession stand was upgraded, too.
Even with the weather bringing the fair to a close a bit early, organizers say it was a record-breaking year with nearly $250,000 spent in the youth market sales of the West Michigan Livestock Council. There were 226 exhibitors with 2,824 items for show. And the paid attendance was 9,759.
Closed session
The county board will seek to go into a closed session to consult with an attorney a potential settlement in tax foreclosure litigation.
In a memo to the county and 13 others including Oceana, Newaygo and Wexford counties, Allan C. VanderLaan of Cummings, McClorey, Davis & Acho of Grand Rapids recommends adopting a settlement agreement and becoming “part of the class action.”
The settlement involves each of the counties in the Western Michigan District of the federal courts, from the Upper Peninsula to the Michigan-Indiana line and as for east as Eaton and Ingham counties.
In the class-action suit, it was alleged that each of the counties kept the proceeds of tax-foreclosed properties above and beyond the amount of unpaid taxes, fees and other costs associated on those properties.
The settlement agreement calls for paying 80% of the surplus proceeds from the sale of eligible property minus the attorney fees. If more than one claim is received, a process is in place to determine who gets what.
Appointments
The county board will consider appointments to several boards and panels. Those include:
• Appointing Wallace Cain, Mary Bedker and Lyle Hanson to the Mason County Council on Aging.
• Selecting three of four people for the Mason County Planning Commission: Dennis Dunlap, Colin DeHaan, Alan Neushwander and Michael Shaw.
• Appointing Kim Halladay to the Area Agency on Aging of West Michigan.
• Appointing Wayne Andersen, Michael Genter and Brian Koblinski to the Mason County Parks and Recreation Commission.
• Selecting either Natalie Grochowski or Mary Ann Hagemeyer to the Mason County District Library Board.
• Appointing Scott Biggs to the Mason County Economic Development Corporation and Mason County Brownfield Redevelopment Authority boards.
• Appointing Lisa Hoffman and Jerry Jensen to the Mason County Zoning Board of Appeals.
• Appointing Tom Posma to the Mason County Tax Allocation Board.
• Appointing Wallace Cain to the Mason County Construction Code Board of Appeals
• Appointing Deb Del Zoppo to the Mason County Road Commission Board.