The Mason County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday will consider approving the hiring of a school resource officer and a contract with the Pere Marquette Charter Township for the officer to patrol the township when school is not session.
The board will consider a resolution about the issue at its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
According to the resolution in the county board’s packet, the school resource officer would work within Ludington Area and Mason County Eastern schools as well as Pere Marquette Township.
A second resolution addresses a contract between the county and the township. The township would pay 25% of the estimated cost of the officer and related vehicle and equipment, and the township’s share is a little more than $36,000.
The P.M. Township board on Tuesday approved the contract, 6-1, that would see Deputy Dave Barnett at Ludington Elementary School during the school year and working for the township during the summer.
A plan discussed with the board by Jody Hartley calls for the hours of the county’s marine patrol officer off of the boating peak seasons to be dedicated to Mason County Eastern.
The county board will consider a request from Barz Investments to rezone a portion of the property in the 3000 block of West U.S. 10 in Amber Township from commercial to industrial. The parcel is situated between NAPA Auto Parts and Mick’s Truck & Auto.
The request is to move the line between the two zoning districts 250 feet north toward the highway.
According to the draft minutes of the county planning commission, County Zoning Administrator Cayla Sanders said the firm wants to establish an incinerator/crematorium for human remains on the property.
Kirk Barz of Barz Investments stated moving the line would preserve a wetland on the southern portion of the property, according to the minutes.
The county board will also consider adopting the Mason County Recreation Plan. The plan was revised with the assistance of the Spicer Group, and it addresses what is to be sought in the next five years for recreational opportunities in the county.
The board will consider program guidelines for the county’s housing program. The program has guidelines for emergency repair loans.
The board will also hear reports from Mason County Drain Commissioner Dan Rohde on his office’s and the public works department’s work and from Dani McGarry, executive director of the Mason-Lake Conservation District.
The board will consider transferring a vehicle the juvenile probation office from the sheriff’s office; purchasing cat cages for Mason County Animal Control; approve the repair of an underwater recovery vehicle for the sheriff’s office; consider an agreement between the county and Michigan State University Extension.