The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider starting a process that could potentially bring internet availability to the entire county when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
A resolution for consideration by the board seeks to start the county on the path of “obtaining ultra-high speed internet connection availability for all county residents and businesses” through the state’s Metro Act of 2002.
The packet for the board included an estimated cost of more than $36 million in a midline budget through a feasibility study conducted by Aspen Wireless at the request of Connecting Mason County. Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said those costs jumped to around $46.5 million.
One of the increases was because the population number that was used was undercounted. Another increase was for running the internet service to each individual home and business.
“The (Buildings, Planning, Drains and Airport) Committee asked for an estimate to find out what the cost would be to take it to each building,” Knizacky said. “That added about $2.5 million.”
Engineering costs and architectural costs needed to be added, which amount to about 15 percent of a total project, Knizacky said, and there were additional costs for the purchase of equipment if the county were to run the broadband system.
Knizacky said that if internet were connected to each home, the cost project calls for each user to pay $70 per month for the first three years and $77 per month in the fourth year.
The resolution, if passed, would authorize the development of a broadband project by the county, the county could issue a request for proposal to bring broadband to the county and then a public hearing would take place. Connect Mason County had a cost-benefit analysis completed, and Knizacky said the county may consider its own analysis, but it would be something the county would pay for.
“Aspen did the cost-benefit analysis, and the (Connect Mason County) committee is paying for it through the conclusion of the Metro Act,” Knizacky said.
What is before the board is to determine if the county will take on bringing broadband internet to the entire county or not.
“We’ll have to look at the various options of funding it,” he said.
The Connecting Mason County committee, in a letter attached to the board packet, suggested using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act that is being made available from the federal government.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners will consider the following:
• Approving the Purdue Bankruptcy Plan. The county joined the federal opioid litigation against Purdue Pharma, and the pharmaceutical company that produced OxyContin subsequently filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. A claim was put in federal court for Mason County, and the county can consider approving the plan.
Knizacky said a super majority of those claims need to approve of the bankruptcy plan for funds to come back to the county. The Associated Press reported Thursday that some states such as Massachusetts and New York approved of the bankruptcy plan. The county’s attorneys from Weitz & Luxenberg, the Sam Bernstein Law Firm and Smith & Johnson Attorneys recommended the county approve the bankruptcy plan.
• Hamlin Township Supervisor Nancy Vandervest submitted an updated intergovernmental agreement with the county that goes along with the township’s participation in the National Flood Insurance Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to an email from Vandervest to Knizacky, FEMA completed its new flood insurance rate maps for the county, and the township is working on updating its ordinances to reflect the changes. With the changes, the agreement needed to be updated. The updated agreement is being considered by the board.
• The board will consider accepting a grant agreement with the state of up to $12,500 to reimburse the county in COVID-19 supplemental spending. A cost match is required, though, under the grant. It covers eligible costs from Jan. 27, 2020 through Sept. 30, 2021.
• The sheriff’s office has a request to replace three radar units from the equipment replacement fund for a total cost of more than $5,000.
• Bryce and Noah Cameron are requesting an outdoor assembly license for their Forest Trails Music festival that is scheduled for Aug. 27 through 29 off of Forest Trail Road in Grant Township.
• Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly is seeking the ability to collect a $10 marriage fee starting on July 14, if approved. The fee is identical to what is charged by judges if they conduct the ceremony.
• The county is considering a bid for custodial services from PCS as the low bid. The county contracts with Have Broom Will Travel, but the service’s owners are retiring at the end of the month. Deborah Bedker owned and operated Have Broom Will Travel. PCS is owned and operated by Pam Gilbert.
• There is a request to increase the number of hours for the Veterans Affairs Officer from 20 hours per week to 22 1/2 hours per week. The resolution states that an increased demand of service was brought on because of COVID-19. There is a second resolution to increase the pay of the officer from $20 per hour to $21.42 per hour after six months “of satisfactory service.”