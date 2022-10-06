The Mason County Board of Commissioners will consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay for the engineering work for broadband during its regular meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
A resolution as a part of the packet for the board indicates the proposal is for the county to use $1.48 million of ARPA funds to pay Truestream, a subsidiary of Great Lakes Energy, for the engineering work.
Great Lakes Energy serves 7,363 locations in the county, the firm wrote to the county, and most of those areas “are unserved or underserved with high-speed internet and voice service,” according to the letter signed by Truestream Chief Operating Officer Chris Barber and Great Lakes Energy Cooperative Chief Operating Officer Shari Culver.
“GLE does not have authorized budget funding to proceed with design/engineering work for Mason County,” the letter from August stated.
The engineering would be for service areas of Great Lakes Energy, but the firm indicated it would evaluate and discuss those places outside the service area with the county.
No other county has contributed to the design and buildout of broadband by Truestream, the firm stated. And the design would be owned by Great Lakes Energy with the data collected to be provided to the county.