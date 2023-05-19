The Mason County Board of Commissioners will host a work session at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the hiring process for the next county administrator and to review broadband proposals in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
According to an agenda and packet for the meeting, the board will review a community profile, position profile and position salary for the next county administrator.
Current Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky — the county’s first and only one — plans to retire in early 2024. The search for a new county administrator has yet to begin as the county board weighs its options on how to conduct the search.
Those options will be discussed during the work session, too. Decisions are expected on whether the county should use a consultant to hire the next administrator; on where and when to advertise for the position; on who will review the applications for the position; and who will conduct the interviews.
The profiles included in the packet include information about the county, the courthouse, challenges and opportunities the county sees, the budget and staff and more.
Primary responsibilities listed for the position include strategic planning and visioning; operational and financial leadership; human resources leadership; and, community and stakeholder engagement.
In all, the profiles are an eight-page document, and salary range for the position is between $106,633.85 and $125,451.59, depending on qualifications and experience.
Broadband
Two broadband proposals are in the packet.
The county is attempting to bring broadband internet throughout Mason County, and in particular, the areas that are either unnerved or underserved for the service.
Southfield-based 123 Net submitted an alternative broadband service proposal that calls for services of 100 Mbps to more than 4,000 underserved or unnerved residents as well as other residents and businesses “that crosses our path,” the proposal stated.
The firm proposes bandwidth of up to 6 Gpbs, fiber infrastructure, and a carrier-neutral network that will other service providers to use it.
Aspen Smart Networks — a firm that worked with a steering committee on bringing internet to Mason County but then stopped the partnership in order to pursue a bid — put in a response for the request for proposal for the county. Aspen Smart Networks is part of Aspen Wireless Technologies, and it has an office in Maple City.