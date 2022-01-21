Discussions on changing local guidelines to the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority and the future use of the Mason County Airport terminal are on the agenda for a Mason County Board of Commissioners work session 7 p.m. Tuesday at the airport conference room.
The commission initially called Tuesday’s work session to discuss what to do with the airport’s offices. The discussion of the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority is an addition.
The county’s brownfield guidelines, which are stricter than the state’s, are eyed for “removal or adjustment” by the City of Ludington. City Manager Mitch Foster was directed by the city council to work with the county on easing three of its policies about the redevelopment of potentially polluted land.
One policy prevents brownfield developers from being reimbursed for infrastructure costs that would be needed on an undeveloped land. A housing development on Laura Street is currently snagged on this rule.
The other two policies prevent revolving loan capture and limit cost contingencies to 15%.
The other discussion item — use of the airport terminal’s offices — came about when the Ludington & Scottville Chamber of Commerce and other offices moved out of the terminal to 119 S. Rath Ave. in Ludington at the first of the year.
The board amended its rules at its last meeting to include at least four work sessions a year in addition to the regular meetings that are scheduled.