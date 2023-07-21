The Mason County Board of Commissioners will meet for a work session of the 2024 budget at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport — with the bulk of the requests coming from the courts and prosecutor’s office.
According to the meeting packet, the board has 11 budget requests and adjustments to consider.
Judge Jeff Nellis in probate court is seeking another member of clerical staff. Nellis wrote in a memo to the board that his office’s workload has been increasing for a couple of years. He believed an increase in hours would solve the issues, but that has not been the case. Nellis said the staffing level for his office has not changed in 20 years. The addition of a staff member is estimated to cost between $63,115 and $87,457 per year.
Judge Susan Sniegowski has two requests for circuit court. She is asking for a temporary part-time clerical position to become a permanent full-time clerical position at an estimated cost of $31,426 to $64,061 annually. The other is a request for a law clerk at a cost of $99,286 to $128,514 annually.
Citing a request from Mason County Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Kreinbrink, Sniegowski stated in a memo that additional staffing will be needed if Kreinbrink takes more cases to trial.
“We will need additional staffing and a second court room to accommodate such a schedule,” Sniegowski wrote. “We will also need a second court reporter to keep up with the deadman of being on the record most of an eight-hour day and being required to prepare transcripts which require two to five hours for every one hour on the record.”
Kreinbrink’s office is seeking a clerical staff member at a cost of $63,115 to $87,457 per year as well as another assistant prosecuting attorney at a cost of $99,286 to $128,514 per year.
Kreinbrink stated that the number of cases is declining, but the amount of cases being referred by law enforcement is increasing, hence the need for a new prosecutor. She said the changes that brought about the Michigan Indigent Defense Counsel led to cases taking longer to resolve. Also, with the advent of more and more video, particularly body cam footage, footage review is taking up more time than before.
When it comes to the clerical staff member, Kreinbrink stated that staff members also assist with downloading video for review by attorneys, and the clerical staff work beyond their 40-hour work week.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly is also seeking another staff member at a rate of between $63,115 and $87,457 per year. Kelly outlined the workload for her office, from getting vital records online to overseeing elections, as well as three recalls, with a fourth filed after her memo on June 8.
There are currently five deputy clerks in Kelly’s office, and her staff is behind in its work. She cited the security logs indicating that 90% of the foot traffic into the courthouse heads to the clerk’s office. She not only would like another staff member, but also a larger vault for filings as the county is running out of space.
The board has another potential hire at a rate between $89,664 and $118,815 per year, and that is for either a finance director or a human resources director. Additional information on these positions was not included in the meeting packet, but the roles are currently filled by Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky. With Knizacky’s impending retirement early next year, the county may consider hiring a new administrator but with fewer responsibilities.
Other requests before the board include one for an additional $16,000 per year to the Michigan State University Extension office for a Tech Wizard contracted employee; an additional $42,016 per year for retiree health insurance for expected retirements; a $68,000 request from Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole for a boat from the equipment replacement fund; and $23,850 to $59,850 per year in funding for the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Center.