The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear two presentations as a part of its regular meeting on Tuesday at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Dr. Michelle Kuster from All Access Care will speak with the commissioners following the initial public comment period, and she will be followed by Kim Halladay. Halladay will address the board about senior services, according to the board packet released Thursday. The board meets at 9 a.m., Tuesday.
As a part of the action items on the agenda, the board will consider a labor contract with the Fraternal Order of Police, the union that represents eligible employees of the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
The union ratified its end of the agreement on Oct. 8, according to the resolution in the board’s packet. The contract takes effect Jan. 1, 2022, and runs for three years. Changes for the contract included hourly wages, extended insurance benefits for hospital and medical and unused sick time.
The airport capital improvement plan needed amending, and a resolution reflecting those changes is before the county board, too. The board will also consider approving the aeronautical facility and manager license application for 2022 in a separate resolution.
The board will consider adding $2,000 to its spay neuter fund with $1,000 each going to Fixing Furry Friends and Lakeshore Animal Friends.
Amber Township has a request of the county for the treasurer’s office to collect taxes from Nov. 10 through March 31, 2023.
A keyword for West Shore Community College under the CodeRED alert system is up for consideration by the board in one resolution.
The board will consider approving the transfer of ownership of a TA759 Rescue Randy — a mannequin that assists first responders with training — from a regional Homeland Security board.
Three items will be considered for purchase with funds from the equipment replace fund. One is a 2020 Ford Edge SEL for the Mason County Sheriff’s Office for its detective bureau in the amount of $33,050. Another is to purchase a radio for a vehicle in the amount of $4,772.08 for the sheriff’s office. A third item is a Dodge Charger for the sheriff’s office in the amount of $28,824.
The board will consider agreements between itself and other entities. One is between the county and state for the Emergency Management Performance Grant. Another is between the county and the Department of Health and Human Services for an approval of the crime victim rights funding agreement for $39,326. A third agreement is between the county and the regional homeland security consortium for transfers. An agreement between Michigan State University Extension and the county for services is to be considered.