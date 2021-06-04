Three reports will be heard during the next regular meeting of the Mason County Board of Commissioners, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport’s conference room.
Dr. Joyce deJong, the county’s medical examiner, will give her office’s 2020 report as will Road Commission Chair Bill Schwass and Manager Mary Samuel for the road commission. The third report will by Zoning and Building Director Cayla Christmas for the county’s planning commission.
As a part of Dr. deJong’s report, it outlines that five individuals died from opioids or other drugs with the ages ranging from 30 to 56 for three women and two men. In each case, fentanyl was one of the substances contributing to the death. There were three drug-related deaths in 2019 and seven in 2018. There were also 35 nonfatal drug overdoses among emergency department discharges.
The annual report for her office indicates there were eight suicides, an increase from two in 2019 and seven in 2018. The report also has notes that the skeletal remains recovered from a bluff in Grant Township along the Lake Michigan shore are not a part of the numbers in the report. The office states those remains are from “likely (a) historic cemetery.”
In a memo to the county board, the road commission is seeking a portion of the county’s American Rescue Act funds because of revenue losses as it relates to COVID-19. The road commission lost $639,308.42 in fiscal year 2020, and it stated that $555,361 was from a reduction in revenues it expected from the Michigan Transportation Fund. Another $65,159.48 were losses related to leave time and additional cleaning/screening needs. The final $18,787.94 is for COVID-related supplies and services.
The memo is not a part of the road commission’s annual report.
In the report, the road commission purchased some new and used equipment, hired two maintenance employees, logged wood areas of road commission-owned gravel pits and started a Snowpath GPS tracking system. The commission also that reconstruction is ongoing or scheduled for parts of Rasmussen and Hansen roads along with West Forest Trail among on the projects.
The planning commission’s annual report includes notes on completing the master plan as well as working on an ordinance for solar power. Zoning permits for 2020 decreased to a number that was the same as 2013 (195), with revenue from those permits slightly higher than 2019 ($14,550 in 2019, $14,675 in 2020).
Construction value in 2020 ($21.78 million) also dropped to a level that was slightly lower than 2018 ($20.92 million). The value in 2019 was more than $30 million.
In action items before the board, it will consider eliminating drug testing for marijuana as a part of its pre-employment physical requirement because the use of marijuana is legal in the state.