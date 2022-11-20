The Mason County Board of Commissioners will be hosting a work session at 7 p.m., Tuesday, to discuss bringing broadband to Mason County at the airport’s conference room.
No action items were on the agenda that was shared with the Daily News on Nov. 16.
The board will hear from Mike Reen of Aspen Smart Networks on the “possibilities of partnering with the county for a county-wide system,” according to the agenda.
The board will also hear a presentation from Brian Snider, the CEO of Lit Communities, and David J. Carrado, the CEO of Medina County Fiber Network. The pair also aiming to provide possibilities of partnering with Mason County for a county-wide system.
Aspen Smart Networks was formerly known as Aspen Wireless. Aspen worked with the citizens group that requested the county to pursue broadband for the entire county.
Lit Communities is serving several counties and municipalities from coast to coast, but none in Michigan. One of its clients is Medina County, Ohio, located southwest of Cleveland.
There will be time for commissioners to ask questions and give comments.
Unrelated to the broadband work session, commissioners will discuss sample job descriptions for its part-time senior citizen position.