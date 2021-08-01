The Mason County Board of Commissioners will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. tonight, Monday, at the Mason County Airport Terminal to have a work session on the county’s 2022 final budget.
It is the only agenda item as a part of a packet sent to the Daily News last Tuesday. There are 20 different budget requests and adjustments for the board to consider including two items that will haven an unknown impact on the county’s budget — negotiations with the unions county employees are a part of and the Western Michigan Fair Board’s request to build a sidewalk along U.S. 10.
Nine of the 20 requests are from the sheriff’s office. The biggest of those requests is a proposal for security at the Mason County Courthouse.
The sheriff also has requests to increases vehicles, increase the pay of part-time corrections and marine officers, increase the overtime for road patrol and corrections officers and an increase in the budget to purchase firearms.
The funding needed to maintain a 5,000-foot runway at the Mason County Airport is also a part of the considerations by the board.
The clerk’s office is requesting an additional full-time employee to its staff and funding for upgrades to its server and software to allow for vital records access online.
The courts have three requests to consider, too. One is from 51st Circuit Court where Judge Susan Sniegowski is asking for an employee to become the court administrator with a pay increase. The other two are from Judge Jeffrey Nellis and Probate Court, with requests for a pay increase for clerical staff and for the Friend of the Court referee to be a full-time position.
The remaining requests are from the emergency management department for a shift in hours from grant funding to county funding and an increase in pension contributions.