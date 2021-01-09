The Mason County Board of Commissioners will elect their chair and vice-chair when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The chair and vice chair for the county board are chosen at the first meeting of each year. Janet Andersen served the previous year as the chair while Steve Hull served as the vice chair.
The board will consider purchasing two Dodge Durangos at a cost of $41,807 each plus up-fitting. One is to replace a 2013 Dodge Charger that has 157,000 miles on it, and the total cost for Dodge Durango is estimated at $55,607 including up-fitting, according to a memo to the board from Chief Deputy Oscar Davila.
The second Durango is to replace a 2019 Durango that was involved in a deer accident and was a total loss. Some parts from the 2019 Durango will be used in the up-fitting of the second new Durango, and for the parts that need to be replaced plus up-fitting, the cost of the second Durango is estimated to be $45,162.
The board will consider approving a COVID-19 leave policy. In the board’s resolution under consideration, it stated that the Families First Coronavirus Response Act required expanded family medical leave and paid sick leave benefits, but it had a sunset clause for Dec. 31, 2020.
The resolution, if passed would allow for county employees to be paid if they are required to quarantine because of COVID-19 and are also unable to work remotely. They may be paid up to 10 days at regular pay without using paid leave hours.
The board will consider a request from the Register of Deeds to purchase its annual installment for the LifeCycle Service. It also will consider request from the equalization department to purchase a Pivot Point Appraisal Software System. This request is for using an iPad using the service at an estimated cost of $1,350 per year with an additional $1,000 for the hardware, but Joseph VanHassel said the office would have an annual cost of $1,000 as it saves money from printing.
Two people are seeking a single seat on the Mason County Hospital Finance Authority Board that is for a term that starts Jan. 31 and ends Jan. 31, 2026 — Scott Biggs and Dr. Lewis Squires. Squires is seeking re-appointment to the board.
The board is being requested by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski to re-appoint Lyle McClelland to the Jury Board for a term from April 30 until April 30, 2027.
A remonumentation peer group is also recommended to be composed of Mason County Surveyor James Nordlund, Rex Pope, Craig Stapley with Dennis Dunlap serving as an alternate.
The board will also consider a resolution honoring Richard Plowe, a 28-year employee of the county.
Jody Hartley will serve in his first meeting. He was elected for the first time to represent the 3rd District that includes Grant and Hamlin townships last November. He was previously sworn in by Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly in December.